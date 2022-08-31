MANISTEE — After blowing out Onekama, 38-0, in its season opener last week, Manistee Catholic’s 8-player football team is at home again Friday night against Mesick at 7 p.m.
The Sabers have the advantage on the Bulldogs, who didn’t play last week because Baldwin forfeited the game when it couldn’t come up with the numbers to field a team.
But the Bulldogs possess a highly touted running back in senior Colton Eckler that the Saber defense will need to keep a watchful eye on to prevent him from breaking loose for big gainers. He was a major factor in the Bulldog’s five-win season and spot in the 8-player playoffs last year.
Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski was especially pleased with the play of the defense against the Portagers after seeing much to be desired last year.
“We need to clean up the tackling a little bit, and a few defensive assignments, but we looked really solid,” Szymanski said. “I don’t think we were too tired at the end. We were able to sub guys in and out pretty well.
“I thought we did a great job up front. Onekama was a little inexperienced at times, which played into our hands. They had some dropped snaps and crazy handoffs, but defensively I thought we did well sticking to our assignments most of the time.”
The Sabers also looked sharp on offense for the first game, as starting quarterback sophomore Tyler Hallead ran the option expertly, and fellow sophomore Nathan Oleniczak gaining yardage in big chunks up the middle.
“We’ve been missing a guy like him at fullback that can carry the load and take the hit,” said Szymanski. “That really makes the option work better.
“Our line looked really good for Week 1. There were a couple of instances where we needed to talk a little more on the line to get blocking assignments just right, but with the season still young hopefully we’ll get those things taken care of quickly and get into better matchups blockingwise and make some more holes for our backs.”
Hallead was 5-for-9 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown, as well as catching two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown. Lee Pizana finished 5-for-8 for 79 yards and a TD, and also caught two passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Oleniczak had three grabs for 69 yards.
Oleniczak ran the ball 13 times for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Eddie Dutkavich led the defense with 15 tackles, Ryker Capling followed with 11 tackles while Nick Sturgeon had 9 stops and 2 blocked punts. Hallead also blocked a punt.