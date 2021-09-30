MANISEE — After snapping a three-game losing streak with last week’s blitzing of St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic, the Manistee Catholic football team faces a huge hurdle in the undefeated and sixth-ranked Marion squad in Saturday afternoon’s 2 p.m. game at Saber Stadium.
The Eagles improved their record to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Western Michigan D League with a 52-14 rout of Baldwin last Friday.
Behind a solid performance from its offensive line, Mason Salisbury ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries, including a 40-yarder that gave the Eagles a 24-0 lead in the first quarter.
Aaron Whitney also rushed for more than 100 yards, finishing with 117 yards with a TD on 15 attempts. Thomas Jenema caught three passes for 83 yards, as the Eagles amassed 531 yards of total offense.
“They are well-coached, and they do a lot of little things right,” Sabers coach Jake Szymanski said. “They’re just a well-balanced team. They can come at you with a little array of different things on offense.
“Running out of an old school veer, with just two backs, they can dive it or run off tackle and do that very well. They mix in some play action pass. They are very good at reading their blocks, and making good cuts.
“So offensively they can come at us quite a few different ways. We’ll do our best to try to slow them down. I don’t think it’s if you can slow them down for long, it’s if you can keep up.”
Manistee Catholic has scored 94 points in its last two games, including last week’s 54-12 win over the winless Sharks last week, and hopes to continue that trend against the Eagles.
But keeping up that offensive pace won’t be easy against an Eagles team that has been steamrolling its competition, and limiting opposing teams to a minimum of points.
“They come off the ball really fast,” Szymanski says of the Eagles. “I think that’s going to be the biggest thing we’re going to have to adjust to.
“If you can stop their front three guys from really getting good penetration, or find ways to balance out their speed up front with some quick passes or some outside plays, we might be able to neutralize a little bit of that speed.
“Other than that, they are solid in the middle. They have a great linebacking corps. A lot of good athletes, and they tackle well in space. They kind of have the complete package.”
Szymanski has been focusing more attention on the defense, especially shoring up the tackling which the coach says has been a bit sloppy. If that continues Saturday, he says it could be a long day.