MANISTEE — Nathan Oleniczak scored three touchdowns, and quarterback Tyler Hallead passed for one and was on the receving end of a pass for another, while the defense pitched a shutout as the Manistee Catholic football team kicked off the 2022 season Thursday night with a 32-0 victory over Onekama at Saber Stadium in Manistee.
Hallead got the Sabers on the board with a 57-yard strike to end Lee Pizana with 8:03 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion gave the Sabers an 8-0 lead.
The defense would make it the only score the Sabers would need, but the offense was sharp all night as Manistee Catholic wore the Portagers down.
Oleniczak would score again, only this time on defense as he scooped up an Onekama fumble and raced 30 yards to the end zone and a 14-0 Sabers lead at the 11:50 mark of the second quarter.
Number three came for Oleniczak with 9:07 left in the second period when he took the handoff from Hallead and sprinted 62 yards. It gave the Sabers a substantial 20-0 lead at the half.
Hallead switched places with Pizana for the Sabers’ fourth score, splitting out wide and hauling in a 10-yard pass from Pizana as the Sabers mounted a 32-0 lead with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter.
Onekama seemed on the verge of spoiling the Sabers’ shutout bid midway through the fourth quarter, but Pizana picked off a Portager pass at his own 10 to end the threat.
The Sabers tacked on one more score on a 4-yard run by Nick Sturgeon with one minute to play.