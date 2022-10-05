MANISTEE — A berth in the 8-player high school playoffs is still possible for the winner of Friday night’s game, but the loser faces an uphill battle with the regular season winding down.
Although both teams come into this one at 3-3 on the season, Brethren has a two-game winning streak in tow, while Manistee Catholic lost to Marion, 68-0, last week.
The Bobcats will be hosting the Western Michigan D League contest, on a night that promises to be a tad cooler but with only a slight chance of rain.
With only 20 miles separating them, there’s also the inter-county rivalry to spice things up, which should help lure a big crowd for the festivities.
“Any time you play a county rival, you know it’s going to be loud,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said. “With it being so close, we’re hoping we get a good number of our fans to be there to counteract some of that.
“Coaches are always saying that you tune out the crowd, but that’s really not true. You can hear them, and certainly the players can hear them.
“If we have a lot of our fans there Friday night, cheering on our guys, it will be a factor, no question about it. The kids feed off the fans’ energy, which is definitely a good thing. It should be fun.”
What definitely won’t be a lot of fun for the Sabers is reacting to the Bobcats’ aggressive nature on both sides of the ball. They are very physical, and the Sabers will need to match that physicality.
On top or being physical and aggressive, the Bobcats are quick off the ball, and that causes Szymanski some concern.
“They have kids that can give you problems with their physicality, and how quick they are,” Szymanski said. “But, we just have to play our game.
“It’s going to be paramount to be mentally focused, and not just for one quarter, a half or three quarters. It’s going to take four quarters.
“We have to be prepared to battle them every down, every play for 48 minutes. If we can do that, and maybe make some big plays — both ways — we’ll be in it at the end.”
Manistee Catholic owns a 13-12 record in the all-time series, but the Bobcats have won the last five meetings and been very dominant in doing so, outscoring the Sabers, 216-76 over that stretch.
In the last eight games, seven of which the Bobcats have won, Brethren has outscored Manistee Catholic, 312-118, and fully expect to continue that streak Friday.
But the Sabers hope to snap it with a passing game that has enjoyed impressive success this season, including two weeks ago when Lee Pizana replaced an injured Tyler Hallead and went 9-of-16 for 200 yards and two touchdowns.