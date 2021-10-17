MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic’s offense shifted into reverse and regressed in Saturday night’s eight-player home game against inter-county and Western Michigan D League rival Brethren at Saber Stadium.
The Sabers (3-5, 0-5 WMD), who had been putting up points in bundles over the last three or four weeks, struggled to get anything going on offense against the Bobcats and suffered a 28-6 loss.
Ironically, the much maligned Saber defense continued to shine for the second consecutive week and kept them in the game right up until the end.
“If there’s one way to sum up tonight, it’s just a lack of focus,” said Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski. “Offensively, we did not focus at all.
“We took a couple of steps back tonight offensively, I think. We looked all sorts of discombobulated. We couldn’t seem to get plays in to go the right way we wanted them to. Everyone just like they were on an island offensively.”
And it started on the opening kickoff, when the Sabers tried to catch the Bobcats (3-5, 3-2 WMD) by surprise with an onside kick but Brethren recovered it at midfield and immediately capitalized on the opportunity.
Brethren pounded down the field on the ground, attempting just one pass that was incomplete, with senior running back Jacob Schuch capping the drive on a short 5-yard burst up the middle and added the two-point conversion for an early 8-0 lead. That was the score at the half.
The Sabers threatened on their first possession after taking over on downs at their own 15-yard line, the big play a 40-yard run by senior quarterback Kyle McLinden on a keeper that put the ball at the Bobcats 30.
It fizzled out, however, at the Bobcat 26 on an incomplete pass on fourth down after a long, time consuming 14-play drive. That was as close as the Sabers would get with a largely non-existent running game.
“No taking anything away from Brethren’s defense, and how aggressive they played,” Szymanski said. “But, we definitely did a lot offensively to hurt ourselves.
“Our defense did a great job to try and keep us in the game, but if you can’t put up points, it doesn’t matter how well the defense plays.”
Nathan Oleniczak short-circuited another potential Bobcat scoring drive when he intercepted a pass at the Sabers 37, and the Sabers also had a fumble recovery by Nick Sturgeon in the second half.
But the Bobcats struck on a big play when junior Clayton Mobley broke into the secondary and raced 82 yards to extend the Bobcats lead to 14-0 with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter.
The Sabers answered when McLinden skirted his left end for a five-yard run to shave the deficit to 14-6 with 11:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.
If the Sabers had any thoughts of catching the Bobcats, they were dashed when senior Zander Bowers finished off a 55-yard, nine-play march with a 19-yard scoring run to make it a 20-6 game at the 8:19 mark. Mobley scored for a second time with 6:12 left in regulation.
McLinden rushed for 82 yards on 10 carries. He was also 7-of-20 passing for 63 yards, with Lee Pizana hauling in four receptions for 35 yards.
Defensively, the Sabers were led by Eddie Dutkavich and Rykar Capling followed with 13.
Manistee Catholic hosts Mio-AuSable for homecoming on Saturday afternoon.