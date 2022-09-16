FARWELL — Manistee Catholic led briefly in the first quarter, but couldn’t keep up the pace against Farwell in a non-conference eight-player football game Friday night, losing 52-34 on the road.
“The first quarter things went our way, and then it just kind of opened up,” said Sabers coach Jake Szymanski. “I think we a little relaxed in our defense in the second and third quarter.
“We were able to hang with them, but just got behind a little bit.”
Quarterback Tyler Hallead went 11-of-14 passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Lee Pizana had three catches for 106 yards and one score, Ryker Capling made four receptions for 68 yards and a TD.
Hallead also added two rushing touchdowns, and Pizana had a 21-yard touchdown run.
Eddie Dutkavich led the defense with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery. Nick Sturgeon had nine tackles. Nathan Barnett forced one fumble, while Pizana forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass. Capling finished with nine tackles and recovered a fumble.
The Sabers (2-2) travel to St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic next Saturday.