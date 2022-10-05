FREMONT — Manistee's boys soccer team clinched second place in the West Michigan Conference with a 5-1 road win over Fremont on Wednesday night.
Luke Smith scored the first Manistee goal just 10 minutes into the game, and foreign exchange student Rafael Goncalves made it 2-0 with a minute left in the first half, which is where the score stood at the break.
Jacob Scharp increased Manistee's lead to 3-0 only 30 seconds into the second half, with Jack O'Donnell and Robin Yann tallying one goal apiece.
Manistee (14-3, 9-1 WMC) finished the game with a 17-4 advantage in shots on goal and keeper Grayson Prince made three saves.
The Chippewas take a seven-game winning streak into the district tournament which they'll be hosting starting on Monday, Oct. 17.