MANISTEE — With strength of schedule playing a bigger role in a team’s ability to make the MHSAA state football playoffs, Manistee knows it has a chance to extend its season if all the cards fall in the right place.
But the Chippewas (5-3) also know that leaving everything to chance isn’t an option because there are always unpredictable plot twists capable of popping up unexpectedly.
So the main focus is taking care of their own business, and closing out the regular season Friday night with a victory against Howard City Tri-County. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Weather could play a factor in the game, as rain is a possibility according to the latest forecasts which could make the running surface slippery.
Tri-County improved to 7-1 for the season with a wild, 30-28 victory over Big Rapids, and the Vikings expects to be in the playoffs.
Big Rapids grabbed a 14-0 lead, but Tri-County scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass by Tyler Tompkins to narrow the deficit to 14-6 at the half.
Returning the second half kickoff to the Big Rapids 49 set Tri-County up for Nick Lovell’s touchdown that drew Tri-County within two, 14-12.
Lovell’s one-yard plunge gave the Vikings their first lead of the contest, 18-14. The Vikings extended their lead to 10 points, 24-14 with 10:39 left in the fourth quarter on Trent Behnrenwald’s 76-yard run.
The Cardinals, though, answered with a 4-yard score to close the gap to three points, 24-21 with 8:46 left in regulation, and then reclaimed the lead, 28-24.
But the Vikings came back, Lovell punching it in from a yard out as time expired. Behrenwald led the Vikings with 146 yards rushing. The Vikings had 141 yards on 13 penalties.
Getting their sixth win over a team with Tri-County’s credentials would all but seal the Chippewas’ fate, and perhaps qualify them for a home playoff game.
Manistee is coming off a convincing 56-0 non-conference victory over Hesperia on the road, and is hoping to clinch a playoff berth with another big win at home.