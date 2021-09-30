MANISTEE — Manistee seemed to be stuck in the mud until it gained some traction in the second quarter, and started to assert its will on Mason County Central to pull away for a 27-0 non-conference win at Chippewa Field Thursday night.
The Chippewas sputtered on offense through most of the first quarter, and the one big chance they had early was thwarted on a fumbled pass reception that Gage Ruiz recovered for the Spartans on their own 48.
But the Spartans fared no better, thanks in large part to a furious charge from the Manistee defense that kept their running game almost totally bottled up.
“We knew what we were going to get out of them (the Spartans),” Chippewas’ head coach Troy Bytwork said. “They didn’t change too much up front. (It’s) kind of the way you run veer. You know what you’re going to get out of that.
“I don’t know if it was a lot of adjustments from the first to the second half. It was just playing a little more physical up front. Connor Beaudrie runs hard. He had some big runs there, and he’s a physical kid.”
Manistee’s luck turned on a short punt from the Spartans that the Ben Ceplina downed at the Chippewas 48, and Manistee capitalized on the short field.
It took the Chippewas nine plays to cover the 52 yards to the Spartans’ end zone, with junior quarterback Jeffry Huber barging through from a yard out and Luke Kooy booting the extra point to put Manistee in a 7-0 lead with 9:58 left in the second quarter.
Another short punt put the Chippewas in business at the Spartans’ 35, and Huber fired a 30-yard aerial to senior tight end Connor Rischel. Senior running back Connor Beaudrie gained two yards down to the Spartans 3, and ran in from there on the next play to boost Manistee’s lead to 14-0 at the half.
The Spartans crossed midfield in the waning minutes of the half, a 16-yard run by Ethan Wood triggering the outburst. But sophomore Trevor Spencer cut it off short with an interception.
“We kind of ran out of gas, that’s a little bit of it,” Spartans coach Scott Briggs said. “But, that’s a hard offense to stop all game long. You’re going to start making some mistakes here and there, and as soon as you do they are going to take advantage of it.
“I thought Manistee was a very good team coming in, and I think that way coming out of it. The couple tough losses they had were against good teams, so they are a quality program.”
But he was happy with his team, even in the loss.
“I thought our kids hung in there tough, we fought,” he added. “But, we made a lot of mistakes. So, we’ve got to look at film and correct, and we’ll try to get better. Hopefully that will happen in the next couple of weeks.
“Our team needs to stick together, and fight together, and fight for one another. Good things will happen then.”
Manistee received the second half kickoff and ate up more than eight minutes of the third quarter in marching 62 yards in 11 plays which Ben Ceplina capped with a three-yard dive into the end zone to bump its lead up to 21-0 with 4:59 left in the period.
Huber scored the last touchdown on a 5-yard sweep around the left side to make it a 27-0 game with 11:19 left in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans got another shot at avoiding the shutout when Kolden Meyer returned an intercepted pass to the Spartan 37. But the Spartans’ drive ended on downs at the Manistee 45.
Beaudrie finished the night with 87 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns to lead the Chippewas. Huber had 26 yards on nine carries. Ben Ceplina had 33 yards on six carries with a touchdown. Huber was 4-for-6 for 71 yards. Rischel had three catches for 51 yards.
Defensively the Chippewas were led by Beaudrie and Isaiah Davis with eight tackles and one for a loss, Kooy had five tackles and an interception, Ceplina and Da’Kary Watson each had a sack and Kaden Kott had four tackles and an interception.
Mason County Central was limited to 75 yards of total offense, all of which was on the ground. Gajeski was the leading ground-gainer with 41 yards on 12 carries. Gage Ruiz had 14 yards on five carries, Ethan Wood had 10 yards on 14 carries and Peyton Merz had 10 yards on six carries.
Riley McLouth led the defense with nine tackles. Myer had three tackles, an interception and a tackle for loss. Isaac Prine had a sack.