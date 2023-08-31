MANISTEE — It was an 8-8 game with under three minutes left in the first quarter, but then the Manistee football team went on a tear and forced a running clock in the second half before finishing with a lopsided 58-8 non-conference win over visiting Mason County Central Thursday night at Mariners Field.
Both teams scored on their first offensive possession of the game, with the Mariners landing the first punch when senior fullback Isaiah Davis bulled in from 10 yards out and freshman quarterback Dayvion Neal-Berry tossed a short pass to Kanon Petzak for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 Manistee lead with 11:06 left in the first period.
Nick Hornkohl, another returning senior, jump started the drive with a long run and junior Kaden Kott put the Mariners 12 yards closer before Davis burst into the end zone
The Spartans came right back, methodically going down the field with an impressive rushing attack that culiminated in a 1-yard plunge by Elijah Gonzalez with just 2:54 left after a nine-minute drive. Tyler Norton added the two-point conversion.
After that it was all Manistee. The Mariners trotted into the halftime break with a 42-8 lead.
“We have a heck of a coaching staff on both sides of the ball, and you start to mesh with the guys that you’re working with and more mportantly, you start to mesh with your guys that are on the field,” said Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork.
“I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s kind of an intuitive connection you start to make with guys. We’re comfortable with what we’re doing, quite simply.
“They’re playing fast right now, and probably most importantly right now they’re playing confident. I think that we feel whatever we’re doing, we can do it successfully.”
Manistee finished the night with 401 yards total offense. Kott led the Mariners with 122 yards on six carries and three touchdowns, Hornkohl also toted the ball six times and gained 71 yards.
Neal-Berry scored as well, and added 41 yards on the ground. Petzak had a 54-yard interception return for a score. Matthew Thies caught a 31-yard pass for six.
Caius Johns led the defense with nine tackles and a sack, Brayden Schweitzer also had nine tackles, Landon Sowa made seven tackles and two tackles for a loss and Braydon Sorenson also had seven tackles.
Mason County Central coach David Smith was disappointed in the Spartans effort, and shouldered the blame.
“We’re going to hit the drawing board and reboot,” he said. “We’re going to re-evaluate some of our players. We need to find 11 guys who want to play football right now.
“It’s hard because we have some injuries, and guys out of position so they’re trying to learn on the fly. But the effort tonight I was very disappointed with, especially defensively.
“We didn’t see anything we weren’t ready for. As a coach, that’s my fault. I didn’t have them ready, and I could tell in their eyes they weren’t ready when they got off the bus.”
Manistee (2-0) makes it first road trip of the season next Friday when the Mariners open West Michigan Conference Lakes Division play at Muskegon Oakridge.
The Mariners won for the fifth consecutive meeting between the two schools, and they’re 14-7 against the Spartans. Central last defeated Manistee in 2015.
The Spartans return home for their next game next Friday against North Muskegon in the WMC Rivers Division.