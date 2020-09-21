MEMPHIS — It took some scrambling, and a number of phone calls, but the Manistee football team eventually found an opponent to play in this weekend’s season opener.
After riding an emotional roller coaster when the state allowed practice to begin, and then at the end of the first week having the plug pulled on fall sports, only to be given the green light again, the last thing the Chippewas wanted to do was sit idle the first week as others team did.
The Chippewas were originally scheduled to play at Muskegon Heights in a Lakes 8 Activities game, but Heights canceled its football season last Monday.
“I wanted to play. You got to do what you got to do,” Manistee coach Troy Bytwork said. “Whether it was a four hours, six hours or 10 hours, we were going to go. This team wants to play, and they’re a physical group. They put in a lot of work in the off-season, so they wanted to get rolling.”
So, the Chippewas (1-0) made the four-hour bus ride to Memphis and got rolling, to the tune of a 53-0 shellacking of the Yellowjackets of the Greater Thumb Conference.
Despite the long bus trip, Manistee didn’t experience any trouble getting its legs, establishing control of the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense and dominated the Yellowjackets from the get-go.
The Chippewas did face some adversity, though.
“Our quarterback (Keelan Eskridge) went down early and he’ll be out, so we had to scramble on the fly a little bit,” Bytwork said. “Our running back moved to quarterback, and our backup running back moved to running back.
“So, we had to do some things. I was proud of the kids. Keelan is our captain, and the kids love him. It was tough for a minute. But, the kids fought back. They were resilient. The kids were able to jump into some different positions, and still keep the pedal down.”
Landon Powers accounted for four rushing touchdowns for the Chippewas while picking up 137 yards on the ground. He ran in three, 2-point conversions for good measure for 30 points in all.
Eskridge threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brady Mikula and picked up 26 yards rushing before his injury. Connor Rischel caught a 54-yard touchdown pass, and Joe Kott recovered a fumble for touchdown. Eric Smith hauled in one pass for 40 yards. Manistee finished with 314 total yards of offense.
Keith Barke, a linebacker, made 14 tackles and had two tackles for loss to lead the defense. Eskridge had one interception with a 46-yard return. Carter Fredericks had one sack and Trevor Mikula three tackles.
Manistee kicks off the Lakes 8 season Friday night against Orchard View at Chippewa Field. The Cardinals won the league title last year, while the Chippewas won it two years ago.