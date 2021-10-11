MANISTEE — Manistee had a shot to share the Lakes 8 Activities Conference title with Muskegon Catholic, but were denied with a 34-0 loss to the Crusaders on Friday night in Muskegon.
While the Crusaders moved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference, the Chippewas slipped to 4-3 for the season and 1-2 in the league.
The Chippewas defeated the Crusaders in Manistee three years ago to win their first conference championship in almost 70 years, and would have liked to put another banner up in the gymnasium, especially since this is the final year of the Lakes 8.
“We struggled with containing their quarterback all night,” Chippewas head coach Troy Bytwork said. “He’s a quality athlete. We really did pretty well containing their ‘T’ from tackle to tackle.
“But, when he got out in space, he threw the ball pretty well. We struggled to stop him. And, they’d played us the same way defensively. They play aggressively, they bring their guys up and we couldn’t really take advantage of the pass game.
“They gave us some fits in the run game. We had two or three pretty long drives, but we just couldn’t put the ball in the end zone. So, we moved the ball relatively effectively once we got out of the first quarter.”
Crusaders quarterback Elliot Reigler threw only five passes, but completed four of them for 112 yards and a touchdown. But he hurt the Chippewas the most with his legs, gaining 130 yards and scoring four rushing touchdowns.
Reigler’s primary target was Sam Convertini, who caught three passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Leaders for the Chippewas included senior running back Connor Beaudrie with 53 yards rushing on 15 carries, followed by junior quarterback Jeffry Huber with 23 yards on six attempts while Ben Ceplina gained 22 yards on three tries.
Huber was 2-of-7 passing for 18 yards. Connor Rischel had both catches. Beaudrie led the defense with 13 tackles, Isaiah Davis and Ceplina each had eight while Carter Fredericks was in on six stops.
“The times that we’ve had a little bit of trouble in the past it’s been in space on the outside, and that showed itself again (Friday),” Bytwork said. “When a couple of their kids, especially their quarterback, got out there it gave us some fits.
“You go up against a team like that you can take a lot away from that. When you go against a quality team like that, it exposes some things you need to get better at, and find out some things about yourself.
“We’re still sit very well as far as playoff contention is concerned. If we take care of what we should take care of, we’ll have a nice seed, a new district placement. You don’t want to say all is lost, because it’s not.”
Manistee is on the road again this week with a non-conference game at Hesperia on Friday.