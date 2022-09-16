MANISTEE — Orchard View scored with 7:04 remaining in the game to get within two points of Manistee, but the Cardinals were stopped on the two-point conversion attempt leaving the Chippewas holding the lead.

It might have been the biggest play of the game for the Chippewas, who proceeded to take just six plays to cover 64 yards for an answering score and tacked on another TD in the fourth quarter en route to a 30-14 victory in the West Michigan Lakes game at Manistee Friday night.

Running out of their veer offense, the Chippewas kept the ball on the ground most of the night and eventually wore the Cardinals down in the second half.

“That’s what we want to rely on. We want to rely on our guys up front. They put in the work all summer,” Chippewas quarterback senior quarterback Jeff Huber said.

“We just want to run the ball. That’s our main plan. I think we had to wake up after that (the Cardinals’ last touchdown) happened.”

Neither team could gain an advantage through the first 24 minutes, however and the two teams went into the locker room at halftime tied, 8-8.

Manistee’s first touchdown came after Nick Hornkohl recovered a Cardinals fumble at his own 34, and he would also take the ball in for the score with 5:02 left in the first quarter. Huber ran in the two-point conversion to give the Chippewas an 8-0 lead.

But the Cardinals (0-4, 0-2 WMC Lakes) completed a couple of big passes, including one circus catch deep in Manistee territory before halfback Enrique Gutierrez went in from four yards out and junior quarterback Stephon Oakes added the two-point conversion to knot the score, 8-8.

“They (the Cardinals) run their stuff really, really well,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “I’m not surprised. They (were) 0-3, but they played a quality North Muskegon, a quality Montague and a quality Reed City.

“You look at that and you can’t expect that they’re not going to be good. They gave us everything we could want. That was a hard fought football game.

“Obviously could not have been any tighter in the first half. But, I give our kids all the credit in the world. That was the best half of football we’ve played (speaking of the second half).”

Manistee didn’t start the second half out particularly well, though, when the Chippewas were forced to punt on their first possession after receiving the kickoff.

But the defense stepped up, holding the Cardinals on a fourth down at the Chippewas 38-yard line. Five plays later the Chippewas scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 40-yard burst by junior fullback Isaiah Davis. Huber’s successful two-point conversion run gave Manistee the lead for good, 16-8 with 6:27 left in the third quarter.

Orchard View answered with a five-yard touchdown run by Bryce Benard with 7:04 left in the fourth quarter. Manistee (3-1, 1-1 WMC Lakes) had a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty to aid the drive.

But the Chippewas stopped the Cardinals short on the two-point conversion try and still led, 16-14.

The Chippewas then drove 64 yards in just six plays to a five-yard touchdown run by Hornkohl. Huber hooked up with Kaden Kott on a two-point conversion pass to extend Manistee’s lead to 10 points, 24-14 with 5:42 left.

Braydon Sorenson recovered an Orchard View fumble after the ensuing kickoff, and Huber launched a 44-yard bomb that Hornkohl cradled in his arms at the Cardinal 20 and raced into the end zone for the final score of the night with 4:11 to play.

Davis finished the night with 10 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown, followed by Hornkohl with 84 yards and two scores on 18 tries.

Huber, who had 42 yards rushing on five carries, completed 5-of-5 passing for 77 yards and a score. Hornkohl had two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive leaders included Sorenson with 18 tackles and a fumble recovery, Davis with 14 tackles and a forced fumble while Yosiah Awamolo had 12 tackles.

Manistee is at Whitehall next Friday night in another conference contest. Orchard View hosts Muskegon Catholic in a non-conference game next Friday.