MANISTEE — Manistee has been this far only once before in its 73-year program history, but that was just two years ago in the COVID 19-marred 2020 season when every team qualified for the MHSAA football playoffs.
Obviously, it’s a totally different set of circumstances than that time, when the Chippewas recorded their first-ever playoff win with a 62-6 blowout of winless Kalkaska. Grayling ended Manistee’s run the following week in the district finals, 49-14.
Standing in the way of the Chippewas (7-3) first-ever district championship is a Gladstone team (8-2) that has outscored its opponents, 120-41, in a three-game winning streak, including a 51-14 pummeling of Elk Rapids in a pre-district game last week.
The Division 6 district final is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Gladstone on Friday night, with the winner earning a ticket to the regionals.
Manistee, which has won four in a row, is planning to leave 9 a.m., Friday, hopes to be in St. Ignace by 12:30 p.m. where the Chippewas will stop for lunch until about 2 p.m. and do a walk-through at St. Ignace High School’s field before getting back on the bus at 3 p.m. to arrive in Gladstone at 5 p.m.
Gladstone’s win over Elk Rapids last Saturday was the Braves’ first in the post-season since 2008, and they followed that up with a 19-0 win over Negaunee.
“They’re a pistol team, so kind of like how we used to line up in the pistol, with the quarterback (Nate Young) two and a half yards behind center,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “They’ll throw the ball about 10 to 15 times a game, depending on the game.
“And they have a running back (senior Cole Portier) they give the ball to 20 to 35 times. They try to lean on their tailback, and then try to get their quarterback in space. They’ll throw a couple screens here and there.
“They try to get you moving, then cut up underneath you, or get to the outside.”
Manistee just needs to be physical between the tackles, Bytwork said, and shed blocks to get to the ball carrier as quickly as possible.
Bytwork says it comes down to the Chippewas being more physical up front than the Braves.
Last week, sophomore Kaden Kott came up with a huge interception that led to a Manistee score within two or three plays in last week’s monumental 28-27 upset of previously undefeated and state-ranked Boyne City on the road.
Gladstone’s defense allowed the Elks only 86 yards of total offense in the first half, with none of them coming on the ground. The Braves sacked quarterback Chase DeArment three times.
“They’ll put four down linemen, and they’ll roll their outside linebackers up if you put a tight end, which we obviously do,” Bytwork said. “So, they’ll to get a fifth or sixth guy up on the line.
“And they just play pretty aggressive. They try to get upfield. They’ll try to run the alley with their free safety. It’s an even front.”
Kott was also instrumental on offense for the Chippewas last week, throwing a touchdown pass to Kannon Petzak on fourth-and-seven from the Manistee 15-yard line that put the Chippewas up, 28-14 in the third quarter.
Manistee is hoping to feed off the confidence from its four-game streak, and the huge win at Boyne City.
“The deeper you get in the playoffs, the more games you’ve won obviously, and so that confidence builds,” said Bytwork. “You believe in yourself, you believe in each other, which is probably more important than anything else.
“Even though in your head you probably don’t script that close of an ending (against the Ramblers), (but) when it comes out in your favor, it can push you even further.
“I said going in (to the playoffs) that we’ve been playing good football the last three weeks, that just adds to that mentality that you have to bring this time of the year.”
This is the first time Manistee has won four games in a row since their undefeated 2018 season.
Manistee hopes to make it five straight Friday night, and write a new chapter in its history.