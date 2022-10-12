MANISTEE — Entering the seventh and next to last weekend of the high school football season, a potential playoff berth is on the line for the Manistee Chippewas as they prepare to host Montague in a West Michigan Lakes Friday night.
Unlike years past, however, six wins does not automatically secure a spot in the post-season with the Michigan High School Athletic Association revamping its playoff format, relying on a playoff points formula.
So even if the Chippewas (4-3, 1-3 WMC Lakes) win out, and finish with six wins, they could still be left out of the party. No more “six wins and you’re in,” meaning Manistee might still need a little help.
The Wildcats (3-4, 2-2 WMC Lakes) snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 20-0 shutout of Fremont in a conference game at home.
“Montague is tradition-rich. They’ve had a lot of success over the last few decades,” said Manistee coach Troy Bytwork. “They’re off to a little bit slower of a start than they are probably accustomed to.
“But they’re coming off a (shutout) win over Fremont. Their offense hasn’t really changed much. They’ll still spread it out, run a little zone action up front and read your ends.
“They put the ball in the air a fair amount. They are coming off a good win, as we are, so it should be a good matchup.”
Chase Gowell had a solid night at quarterback for Montague, finishing a perfect 7-of-7 passing for 64 yards and a touchdown, an 8-yard toss to Isaiah Atchinson.
Leading receivers for the Wildcats were Owen Peterson with four grabs for 41 yards and Paul Olson, who hauled in two for 15 yards.
Montague rushed for just 60 yards on 20 carries for the night, with Austin Cook the leading ground gainer with 42 yards on 20 totes.
“They have a tall receiver on the outside who is very long and is their playmaker on the outside,” added Bytwork. “Their quarterback will try to get the ball to the edge. He looks like a pretty athletic kid.
“Offensively, they’ll rotate some backs through there. They’ve been fighting the injury bug a little bit it seems the last couple weeks. They’ve had a few different kids at the running back position.”
But it was the Wildcat defense that really shined, led by Rodney Brassfield with 21 tackles, and three tackles for loss. The Chippewas will need to account for him in their blocking schemes.
Another stout defender for Montague was Silas Jancek, who accounted for 15 tackles and had one tackle for loss.
“The last couple weeks they’ve run an odd front,” Bytwork added. “But it remains to be seen. Sometimes we get some looks based on what we do.
“We’ll see what they give us. Sometimes we’ll get teams that load up the box a little bit to stop our run game. But they have some size up there, and kids that can run around.”
The Chippewas bounced back after a disappointing 45-21 loss to arch rival Ludington with a convincing 54-7 non-conference thrashing of Shelby for their homecoming last week that snapped a two-game losing streak that effectively ended any hope they had of perhaps sharing the conference title.
Manistee got off to a fast start against the Tigers, sprinting out to a 29-0 lead after the first quarter, and put the game out of reach with a 48-0 halftime lead.
The Chippewas ran roughshod through the Tigers’ defense, amassing 407 yards rushing on the night with Isaiah Davis leading the way with 133 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries.
If the Chippewas can control the line of scrimmage, and get a drive on Montague’s defensive front to spring Davis and Kaden Kott loose for sizeable chunks of yardage with every carry, Bytwork expects them to enjoy success running the ball.