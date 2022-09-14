MANISTEE — As you might expect, Manistee’s football team had several things it needed to clean up on both sides of the ball after last week’s 46-19 loss to fifth ranked Oakridge in West Michigan Lakes play.
But the Chippewas (2-1, 0-1 WMC Lakes) had what head coach Troy Bytwork said was their best practice of the year Wednesday, and are primed to take care of business Friday night when they host Orchard View in another conference game.
“Oakridge is ranked where it is for a reason. It’s a quality program,” Bytwork said. “They played relatively mistake-free ball. They lost one fumble, fumbled another one but recovered it.
“We struggled to stop them in the pass game, and we struggled to stop them across the board. When you play a team that is well-coached and has quality athletes, and they run their stuff well, you have to play a little better.”
The Chippewas lost a couple fumbles, and gave up some big plays on defense which is always a recipe for a loss.
On the flip side of that, however, Manistee did not make a bunch of penalties, and the Chippewas still rushed for 300 yards averaging six yards a carry.
“You want to clean up and fix those things that you didn’t do well, and build upon those things that you did do well,” added Bytwork. “That’s the type of test we needed, the type of team we needed to go against, the type of front we needed to go against.
“They had a really nice weakside inside linebacker who gave us fits. That is the type of group within their front seven that is going to make our front six much better in the long run.”
Orchard View (0-3, 0-1 WMC Lakes) has been outscored 166-22, including getting shutout, 55-0 by North Muskegon.
Running a full-house T on offense, the Cardinals will show a lot of traps with a lot of off-tackle plays, as well as some counters to the outside.
“They try to sneak tight ends and halfbacks out of the backfield into the flats or that deep corner,” Bytwork said. “Defensively, they’re going to show you a 4-3 with basically a Cover-2 shell.
“It’s no mystery what you’re going to get, and it’s no mystery what we’re going to do.”