MANISTEE — Senior running back Connor Beaudrie rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries to lead Manistee’s football team in a pulsating comeback from a halftime deficit in a 35-18 non-conference win over Shepherd on Friday night at Chippewa Field.
The Chippewas (3-2) trailed the Bluejays by 11 points, 18-7, at the half but did a complete 180 in the second to snap their two-game losing streak.
“Needless to say I wouldn’t want my words at halftime repeated,” Manistee coach Troy Bytwork said. “But, it was necessary. I’ve coached a few games here now, and that second half might be one of the better ones I’ve seen.
“They (the Chippewas) were definitely on the ropes, and they came out and fought. It was like an entirely different game from first half to second half, on both sides of the ball. It was just an impressive show by these kids.
“My coaching staff as well. We had to sit back and make some adjustments, but not many. It was just we had to be better at the point of contact, and they came out and showed they have heart. That’s a heart win there more than anything else.”
Shepherd jumped on the Chippewas for a 12-0 lead with 8:11 left in the second quarter, scoring on drives of 73 yards on nine plays and 70 yards on 11 plays.
Beaudrie got the Chippewas on the scoreboard with an eight-yard run which capped an eight-play, 60-yard march. Manistee converted on a fourth-and-three situation. Luke Kooy’s point after kick trimmed the Bluejays lead to 12-7 with 4:20 to play in the half.
Shephered answered, though, with a 10-play, 82-yard drive that culminated with a two-yard touchdown burst by Dylan Rinard at the 1:09 mark for the final score of the half.
“We don’t see teams throw that much typically,” Bytwork said. “Between Jeff Huber, Kaden Kott the freshman, Luke Kooy, those outside linebackers — Ben Ceplina, Trevor Spencer and Nick Hornkohl — they just tightened up.
“I wanted them to take that personally, that they were giving up a lot of easy stuff. They did it in the second half. It was an entirely different 24 minutes on the backside of our defense.”
Freshman defensive back Kaden Kott might have come up with the key play of the game in the third quarter when he scooped up a Bluejays fumble and returned it to the Shepherd 20-yard line.
It set up an 11-yard designed run by Huber for a touchdown that brought the Chippewas within four, 18-14, with 7:15 left in the third quarter.
Manistee finally took the lead with 2:09 left in the third when Beaudrie busted up the middle for a 23-yard scoring run after the Chippewas took over on downs at their own 38, and Kooy’s boot made it 21-18 for the Chippewas.
Huber threw a 20-yard strike to Connor Rischel with 5:26 remaining in regulation, and then Kott had a pick six to put the game out of reach.
Huber finished the game with 10 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown and completed 2-for-9 for 30 yards, both of them to Rischel.
Defensively, the Chippewas were led by Isaiah Davis with 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception. Beaudrie had nine tackles and a pass defense.