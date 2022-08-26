MANISTEE — It took less than a minute for the Manistee football team to strike the first blow in what was to be a 54-6 knockout of visiting Holton when junior Max Miles fielded the opening kickoff and ran it back 85 yards to the house in Friday night’s season opener at Chippewa Field.
The Chippewas sped out to a 35-0 lead at the half, and the second was played with a running clock as the game quickly got out of control.
It was a crossover game in the newly expanded West Michigan Conference.
“We have a number of backs that I can put back there with speed,” said Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork. “I really think we’re seven, eight deep in that running back position.
“They’re all different in their own sort of way, but they’re all pretty fast. That certainly helps get you off the snide, so to speak. It set a nice tone, to say the least.”
Nick Hornkohl ran in the two-point conversion, and with 11:46 left in the first quarter Manistee had an 8-0 lead before the fans settled in their seats.
Isaiah Davis made it 14-0 when he scored on a 22-yard run with 10:12 still to play in the first quarter, and the rout was officially on for the Chippewas.
Miles scored again, this time from scrimmage, when he busted loose for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:24 left in the first quarter, as the Manistee lead swelled to 20-0.
Holton, meanwhile, found the going tough against a stingy Manistee defense that often caught the Red Devils in their own backfield, or threw them back for a loss in a totally dominating performance.
“When you’re in a matchup where you’re probably stronger in a lot of different positions than your opponent, that’s what you want to do,” Bytwork said.
“You want to be more physical at the point of contact. You want to stop them, obviously. We were flying around nice there. A few penalties in the first half kept their drives going for a minute. But overall they played well.”
Trevor Spencer finished the game as Manistee’s leading rusher with 124 yards on just six carries and two touchdowns. Kaden Kott followed with 87 yards on five carries with a touchdown.
Hornkohl gained 47 yards on seven carries and a touchdown, Davis added 34 yards on five carries with a touchdown and Miles rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Manistee had 338 yards rushing.
Jeff Huber was 1-for-3 passing, the one completion a 50-yard scoring strike to Matthew Thies. He also ran in a two-point conversion.
Trevor Adamczak led the defense with 10 tackles, followed by Braydon Sorenson who contributed eight tackles and a tackle for loss, Davis had five tackles while Caden VanSickle made five tackles including two for losses. Robert Schmidt had a fumble recovery.
Manistee’s next game is Thursday at Mason County Central in a non-conference game.