MANISTEE — Senior quarterback Jeff Huber ran for four touchdowns, and the Manistee football team pummeled Montague, 50-20, in a West Michigan Lakes Friday night on a rain-drenched Chippewa Field.

Despite the slick playing surface from a constant rain that fell all night, Manistee rushed for more than 400 yards for the second straight game and didn’t have a turnover in locking up its second straight win.

“You don’t notice the weather when you’re playing quality ball, and top to bottom and overall, that’s one of the best efforts I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” said Manistee coach Troy Bytwork.

“Just defensively and offensively. We caused turnovers, and didn’t turn the ball over at all in obviously very wet conditions, and just played really physical.”

The Chippewas, who honored their seniors in their final home game, converted a Wildcats turnover into the first six points of the contest in just 14 seconds.

After a completed pass on their first offensive play from scrimmage, the Wildcats coughed up the ball and Kaden Kott scooped it up for Manistee, taking it 33 yards to the house.

Huber found Nick Hornkohl in the end zone for the 2-point conversion pass that sent the Chippewas out to a fast 8-0 lead before the fans had time to settle in their seats.

Manistee never trailed after that, although the Wildcats answered that score with a short 5-yard pass from quarterback Chase Gowell to Kellan Francis. But the 2-point conversion failed and Manistee still led, 8-6 with 10:22 left in the opening quarter.

The Chippewas scored again with just one second on the clock when Huber took the ball in from a yard out for a 14-6 lead at the end of the period.

But, the Wildcats stayed right on the Chippewas’ heels, Adam Baird scoring on a 13-yard run. Montague failed on the 2-point attempt, but had cut Manistee’s lead to just two, 14-12 with 10:56 to go in the second quarter.

Manistee couldn’t be stopped, however, and would score three unanswered touchdowns to build a 24-point lead in the third quarter.

Huber found the end zone for the second time in the game with a 20-yard scamper at the 6:56 mark of the second quarter to expand the Chippewas’ lead to 20-12.

The Chippewas would score once more before halftime, Huber tucking the ball in and racing 30 yards to the end zone. Kott ran in the 2-point conversion to send Manistee into the half with a 28-12 lead.

“We got the ball coming out (for the third quarter), drove it right down and put one in. It just set a tone,” Bytwork said. “Obviously, that second half we kept turning them over.

“Jeff Huber played a whale of a game. Just called a great game, kept moving the ball with his legs. It was a lot of fun watching the line get out in front of him on a bunch of those keeps.

“It just comes down to those guys up front, from tight end to tackle. Isaiah Davis, his stat line wasn’t as big as last week running the ball, but he just had just had some devastating blocks on the outside that really sprung Kaden Kott and Nick Hornkohl all night.”

Manistee received the second half kickoff and marched 65 yards in eight plays, chewing up almost four minutes of the clock to Kott’s four-yard run. He also added the 2-point conversion, and Manistee’s lead swelled to 36-12.

Baird snapped the Chippewas’ string with a 1-yard plunge at 5:34 of the third and Gowell tossed a pass to Owen Peterson for the 2-point conversion to make it 36-20.

It was the last time the Wildcats scored.

Huber would notch his fourth touchdown of the game on a 29-yard run and Kott finished the scoring when he took the ball in from 4 yards out after Caden VanSickle’s fumble recovery gave Manistee the ball on the Wildcats 10-yard line.

The Chippewas (5-3, 2-3 WMC Lakes) amassed 411 yards on the ground on 64 attempts, and added 39 yards passing.

Kott led Manistee in rushing with 126 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns, while Huber picked up 123 yards on 12 carries and four TDs. Davis added 95 yards on 14 carries.

Manistee closes out the regular season at Fremont next Friday.