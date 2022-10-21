FREMONT — Scoring on its first three possessions, the Manistee football team cruised to a 35-6 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over Fremont in the final game of the regular season Friday night in Fremont.

Manistee gained control of the line of scrimmage right from the start, and maintained it throughout with a punishing ground game that took time off the clock, and limited the Packers’ touches for its third straight win.

“I don’t think we punted at all, if I remember correctly,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “We got a fourth down conversion on that first drive, and had some pretty long, sustained drives, too, that ate a lot of clock.

“Before I knew it, it was the middle of the second quarter. We completed some nice balls. Jeff (Huber, the Chippewas’ senior quarterback), was on target most of the night.

“Obviously, the run game was springing off well there. The first half was exactly what I talked about before the game, as far as avoidng any letdown.”

After forcing the Packers to punt on their first possession, the Chippewas went 74 yards in nine plays, with Nick Hornkohl scoring on a two-yard plunge with 4:16 left in the first quarter.

Kannon Petzak ended the Packers’ only real threat of the first half when he picked off a pass in the end zone in the second quarter.

Manistee, which finished 3-3 in the conference, proceeded to march down the field after getting the ball at its own 35 to its next touchdown, a five-yard run by sophomore Kaden Kott at the 6:50 mark to increase the Chippewas’ lead to 14-0.

The Chippewas got the ball right back when Trevor Adamczak recovered a Fremont fumble at the Packers’ 45-yard line, and went in for the score.

Huber rolled out and hit Hornkohl for an eight-yard pass for the touchdown with 2:09 left to send Manistee into the half with a 21-0 lead.

While the offense shined, Manistee’s defense contained Fremont’s offense all night, creating some turnovers and played a very physical game.

“Fremont was looking to run between the tackles, and we really did a great job bottling that up all night,” Bytwork added.

Manistee would add to its lead in the third quarter when Kott threw a halfback option pass to Hornkohl for 19 yards and a touchdown to grow the lead to 28-0, and then tacked on one more in the fourth, Huber going in from a yard out.

Fremont (4-5, 1-5 WMC Lakes) scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter when Kyler DeKuiper hooked up with Gabe Curtice for a 60-yard score.

“You want to be playing your best ball at the end of the season going into the playoffs, and we’re there,” said Bytwork.

“It’s the best 12 quarters we’ve played consecutively this year. I’d rather that in the last three games then the first three games.

“We’ll find out Sunday where we’re going, or if we’re staying home. We’ll enjoy this one like you always should, and then get ready to get back at it on Monday.”

Manistee (6-3, 3-3 WMC Lakes) rushed for 362 yards on the night, while holding the Packers to 181. Isaiah Davis led the way with 107 yards on 15 carries. Hornkohl picked up 59 on 16 totes, Huber added 36 on six attempts and Kott ran for 35 on eight carries.

Huber was 5-of-7 passing for 84 yards. Kott hauled in two for 47 yards, while Hornkohl caught three for 37.

Leading the defense for the Chippewas was Caden VanSickle with eight tackles and one sack, Adamczak made six stops and Kanon Petzak had three tackles and one interception.