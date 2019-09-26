MANISTEE — Manistee’s football team faces a stiff challenge Friday night when it takes on undefeated Muskegon Orchard View on the road in a big Lakes 8 Activities Conference showdown at 7 p.m.
The Chippewas (3-1, 1-1 Lakes 8) are coming off a thorough 67-12 conference throttling of Muskegon Heights at home in a game they had in hand by halftime, while the Cardinals (4-0, 2-0 Lakes 8) were involved in a wild shootout against Belding they won, 42-35.
