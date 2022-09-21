MANISTEE — Manistee’s football team has a major challenge ahead Friday night when the Chippewas travel to Whitehall for a game against the undefeated Vikings at 7 p.m.
The Chippewas rebounded from a 46-19 loss to Muskegon Oakridge with a hard-fought 30-14 win over Muskegon Orchard View last week.
It evened the Chippewas record in the conference to 1-1, tying them with Ludington for second place and in position to keep its hopes alive of earning at least a share of the conference title.
Whitehall (4-0, 1-0 WMC Lakes) smashing Montague, 60-6, a team that was considered top flight entering the contest. The Vikings are ranked No. 2 in Division 4 by the Associated Press this week.
Manistee is not totally unfamiliar with the Vikings, having seem them at a veer camp a couple years ago, and at powerlifting competitions.
“They certainly have some big kids up front who are very strong,” Chippewas head coach Troy Bytwork said. “They have a very talented quarterback in the (Kyle) Stratton kid.
“Whitehall has speed to the edge, and size up front, so they have the tools. And they certainly put quite a bit up on Montague, obviously.”
Offensively, the Vikings spread it out Bytwork said, and like the Chippewas they are more veer oriented, but run it differently with the backs split to the side.
Stratton is not the tallest quarterback, but can throw the ball effectively and has the ability to hurt teams with his legs as well, presenting a double threat.
“Defensively, the last couple weeks they’ve shown an odd front,” Bytwork said. “Or they might put another guy in the box, and go kind of with a 6-2.
“The second half of the Orchard View game was the best that we’ve played, definitely from a physical standpoint. You want to continually improve, and that’s what we want to do.”