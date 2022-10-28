BOYNE CITY — Manistee made a huge stop on a two-point conversion attempt with 1:30 left in the game to secure a monumental 28-27 upset over previously undefeated and sixth-ranked Boyne City in Friday night’s MHSAA Division 6 district semifinal playoff game at Boyne City.

The Chippewas (7-3) took a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter, but weren’t surprised when the Ramblers (9-1) made a run at them.

After scoring the last touchdown, the Ramblers coaching staff gambled to go for the win rather than play for a tie, even though they had no timeouts left.

When the Chippewas, who won their fourth straight game, recovered the enusing onside kick they were able to run out the clock since the Ramblers couldn’t stop it.

Manistee got down, 7-0, early but then rattled off 20 unanswered points to take a 20-7 lead. The Ramblers scored just before half to make it 20-14 after the first 24 minutes.

The Chippewas scored in the third quarter to go into the fourth period with a two-touchdown lead, 28-14 and then didn’t score again.

“We were feeling pretty confident, and they made a run on us,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “It was a heck of a game.

“Our defense clamped down on that two-point conversion. They had no time outs, so that was essentially the game. The defense rose to the occasion.

“But we really felt the (West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division) slate prepped us for this time of year. It forces you to play faster, out of necessity.”

Other than the Chippewas themselves, and their fans, not many gave them a chance against the undefeated and Ramblers, especially playing them on their home field.

Isiah Davis led the Chippewas with 102 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Nick Hornkohl gained 54 on 16 attempts and scored a touchdown and Kaden Kott added 32 on 11 tries and ran in a pair of two-point conversions.

Senior quarterback Jeff Huber threw the ball just three times, and completed one, but that one was to Kannon Petzak for a score. Petzak caught two balls for 26 yards and two touchdowns.

Braydon Sorenson led the defense with 12 tackles, followed by Davis with nine, Carter Fredericks added seven tackles and two tackles for loss and Brian McNeil and Caius Johns each had seven as well and one tackle for loss. Kott had an interception.

“We did some things tonight that were a little out of character from the last three weeks,” Bytwork said. “We had a couple penalties that were really uncharacteristic of our kids who are really a disciplined group.

“We had a turnover that was a little bit uncharacteristic. We made some mistakes and still pulled it out. That goes a long way to building that level of confidence.”

Manistee will play the winner of Saturday afternoon’s game between Elk Rapids and Gladstone. If it’s Gladstone, the Chippewas will have to travel to the Upper Peninsula for the district final. The game will be played in Manistee if the Elks win.