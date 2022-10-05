MANISTEE — Hosting a Shelby football team for homecoming Friday night certainly is not going to be easy pickings for Manistee.
The Tigers snapped a 21-game losing streak two weeks ago with a thrilling 22-16 overtime victory over Hesperia in the Western Michigan Rivers two weeks ago, and then followed it up with a convincing 26-6 homecoming win over Holton last week.
Meanwhile, the Chippewas carry a two-game losing streak into the game, dropping a 56-0 game to WMC Lakes-leading Whitehall two weeks ago and then falling to arch rival Ludington, 45-21, last week. Both games were on the road.
The Chippewas kept the game with Ludington close in the first half, using their rushing attack to grind out yardage and eat up the clock.
Ludington had the ball for just three possessions in the first 24 minutes, and led only 17-7 at the intermission thanks to a 25-yard field goal by Miles Wilson a fumble recovery in the end zone by Daniel Rameriez along with quarterback Chase Hackert’s 25-yard touchdown strike to Nathan Gilchrist.
The Orioles finally cranked up their offense in the second half and pulled away from Manistee to snap a two-game losing streak to the Chippewas, and bring the Dad’s Club Trophy back to Ludington.
“We had trouble setting the edge on them,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “They did what they wanted to do. There were moments offensively (where) we had a few long drives, which is what we like to do.
“So, from that standpoint I was happy. But we had a couple of turnovers, and couldn’t get any stops. That put us in a tough spot. We were chasing the score all night.”
The Tigers are riding a major high, not only because of their two-game winning streak, but also because it was the first time since 2013 that they won their homecoming game.
Travis Boughan had to step in at quarterback for the Tigers, and enjoyed a big night, completing 11-of-28 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 72 yards on 14 carries.
Manistee’s defense will need to put pressure on him so he doesn’t have time to get comfortable in the pocket, and find his receivers in space.
His ability to make plays with his legs also creates a problem. If the Chippewas focus on him, he can pitch it out to his running back, Lalo Garcia.
“No doubt Shelby presents a lot of challenges offensively, and their defense is much improved so we’ll need to be focused on offense,” Bytwork said. “We need to dominate up front, on both sides of the ball.
“If we let them gain any momentum, we’ll be in trouble. Homecoming should help give us an emotional edge. It’s an important game from the standpoint of keeping us in the hunt for the playoffs.
“The kids are anxious to show that we’re a better team that what we’ve shown in the last two games.”
Shelby is coached by Manistee Catholic alum Phil Fortier. He also coached the Sabers for a time, who has gradually restored the Tigers’ confidence and changed the culture.