MANISTEE — Manistee will be playing another last-second replacement school Friday night when it hosts Shepherd in a non-conference game at 7 p.m., Friday, at Manistee’s Chippewa Field.
Both teams come into Friday night’s game with 2-2 rccords, and no history with each. Manistee needed to find a replacement for Muskegon Orchard View after the Cardinals canceled.
Interestingly, the two teams have followed the same pattern this s season, losing their opening game and then winning the next two before losing last week.
The Bluejays were shut out, 35-0, by Alma in their lid lifter, then defeated Beaverton, 26-7, and Sanford Meridan, 50-12, before losing to Clare, 56-6.
Last week’s 34-28 loss to a much improved Muskegon Heights team was a back-and-forth affair for the Chippewas, who led twice in the game.
“Momentum goes both ways,” Chippewas coach Troy Bytwork said. “There certainly were situations where we gained momentum off a mistake by them.
“Some of those things will hurt you. Turnovers are problematic when they occur. One turnover is not going to decide a game. They did some things up front that gave us some fits.”