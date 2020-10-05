MANISTEE — Leading by just seven points with 10:25 left in the third quarter, Manistee’s football team would score 15 consecutive points to take a 42-20 non-conference win over Harbor Springs at Chippewa Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Chippewas, who moved to 3-0, snapped Harbor Springs two-game winning streak. The Rams (2-1) had outscored their opponents, 79-8 coming into the game. Manistee has now outscored its opposition, 129-40 and is averaging 43 points.
“It was hard fought throughout the whole game,” Manistee coach Troy Bytwork said. “That’s a very well-coached group. They have some speed at quarterback, and they do some nice things.
“We were able to pull away. It was a good matchup. I told the kids what’s really going to define us is our strength up front, and then in the backfield as well. I think it started to show in the third and fourth quarters.”
After the Chippewas turned the ball over on downs at their own 37 on their first possession, the Rams drove down the field in just five plays and scored on a one-yard run to take a 7-0 lead with 8:26 left in the first quarter.
But the Chippewas responded on their next possession after receiving the kickoff with a smart 87-yard march in nine plays, including a key fourth down pass from sophomore quarterback Jeff Huber to senior Brady Mikula that set the Chippewas up with a first-and-goal at the Rams’ 2-yard line.
Two plays later, Huber called his own number, swept around the left end and bolted into the end zone on a one-yard run. Landen Powers kicked the extra point and the game was tied, 7-7 with 4:18 remaining in the first.
Manistee would score the go-ahead touchdown with 1:53 to play in the first quarter, after Dakary Watson’s interception and return to the Rams’ 33. Two plays later Huber fired a 30-yard strike to Connor Rischel for the score. Powers kick made it 14-7 for the Chippewas.
Huber hooked up with Eric Smith on a huge 30-yard pass that set the Chippewas up with a first down on the Harbor Springs 3 at the onset of the second half. Powers blasted up the middle on a one-yard run with 10:52 in the third quarter as Manistee mounted a 20-7 lead.
The Rams tightened it back up, though, with a three-yard touchdown run that narrowed the gap to 20-14 with 6:45 before halftime and were threatening again when Manistee’s defense made another big play to snuff out the drive.
Huber’s pass interception gave the Chippewas the ball back at their own 15. It took the Chippewas eight plays to cover the 85 yards, Joey Kott hauling in a 23-yard TD pass at the 1:37 mark. Manistee enjoyed a 27-14 lead at the half.
“I think we caused six turnovers, which always helps the cause when the defense can turn them over,” Bytwork said. “There was a number of fourth downs as well where we held, too. They got us the ball back in a lot of good situations.
“Coming out of last season that certainly was a point of emphasis, to become more aggressive up front and our second level guys as well. They’ve been doing a good job. We certainly have some size. A lot more than I’ve ever had since I came here.
“That’s a testament to what these kids have done in the off-season and during the season. They’ve really built themselves into a group that’s pretty formidable up front.”
Harbor Springs came back again after the Chippewas score, drawing to within a touchdown, 27-20 on a 33-yard touchdown pass with 10:25 to go in the third.
But, that would be the last time the Rams would touch the end zone.
Manistee would score the next 15 points to pull away, starting with a 12-yard touchdown run by Powers at 7:32 of the third that extended the Chippewas’ lead to 34-20.
Ayden Breland recovered a fumble to halt one Harbor Springs drive at the Manistee 22. Connor Beaudrie sacked the quarterback and Kott intercepted a pass to end another.
Huber tacked on the final Manistee score on a five-yard run with 9:27 remaining in regulation. After a low snap on the point after attempt, Huber ran the ball for the two-point conversion.
Powers rambled for 198 yards on 17 carries with two TDs. Huber ran the ball 18 times and gained 83 yards with two TDs, and he completed 9 of 15 passes for 181 yards and two scores.
Kott added 34 yards and caught two balls for 47 yards and a TD. Rischel had two catches for 61 yards and a TD and Smith made two receptions for 65 yards.
Defensively the Chippewas were led by Beaudrie who was in on 13 tackles, including four for loss, and had one sack. Keith Barke made 10 stops, including three for loss. Kott had eight stops, three for loss, and an interception. Mikula contributed seven tackles, three for loss, had one sack and a fumble recovery.
Manistee is home again Friday night for a Lakes 8 Activities Conference showdown with Muskegon Catholic Central (3-0, 1-0 Lakes 8).