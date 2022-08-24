MANISTEE — Both teams qualified for the MHSAA football playoffs last year, and each lost its opening round game. That’s where the similarities end as Manistee kicks off the 2022 season against Holton at Chippewa Field.
While the Chippewas, who went 5-5 a year ago, return a major share of that team, the Red Devils lost a boat load of veterans, including their starting quarterback.
Jeff Huber begins his third year as the Chippewas signal caller, and having his steady hand at the controls gives them a major advantage as the Red Devils go with a new field general in Chase Albright.
The Chippewas prepared for the opener with a scrimmage at Kingsley against the tradition-rich Stags along with Manton and Harrison last week.
“We played really well,” said Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork. “I was happy, really, across the board as far as physicality. I knew coming in we’d be big and strong.
“But, you’re trying to figure out if they can turn that into physicality at the line of scrimmage. You win or lose up front, and we were very physical up front. That made me very happy.”
Manistee also played a pretty clean game, with penalties and mistakes nearly non-existent as the Chippewas were sharp and crisp.
The coaching staff ran the Chippewas hard in practice.
“We’re seeking to build for the long haul,” Bytwork said. “We didn’t back off on them at all. We back off (Thursday), but we want to build up our conditioning right until the end.
“We’ve prided ourselves in winning those games in the fourth quarter. From a health standpoint, we’re in pretty good shape, which we were happy to come out of the scrimmage with.”
Isaiah Davis has been moved from a starting guard to the top running back spot, where his size (235 pounds) makes him a powerful runner.
Bytwork added that the Chippewas are deep in the offensive backfield, and he’s able to send in a lot of runners with speed and quickness.