MANISTEE — Although it was only for a brief time, the Manistee football team did trail, 6-0 early in last week’s game at Mason County Central.
That might have been the best thing that could have happened to the Chippewas (2-0) heading into Friday night’s home game with Oakridge in their West Michigan Lakes debut.
Oakridge also comes in 2-0 on the season after wins over Sparta and Muskegon Catholic last week in a pair of non-conference games.
Junior running back Trevor Jones is the Eagles’ leading returner on the offensive side, joined by quarterback Matt Danicek off a team that finished 9-3 and won an MHSAA District 5 district championship.
“In the past, they’ve been known to put three backs in the backfield, and to go more power,” said Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork. “But this year they’ve been spreading it out.
“They are pretty straight forward defensively. They run an odd front, and they are going to run that against anything they see, whether it be a running attack like ours, or if a team decides to spread it out.”
Bytwork felt that falling behind early against the Spartans last week forced the Chippewas to be disciplined in what they do on both sides of the ball.
“You really want your kids to face a little adversity and have to come together,” Bytwork added. “That’s hard to simulate in practice.
“Getting down was a good thing for them ultimately. I have been happy with them. They are a very physical group, tough minded and hard nosed.
“Oakridge is a team that historically plays in the playoffs, and wins games in the playoffs. They are a division higher than us, so it’s the type of a game you want if you want to make a long run in the post-season.”