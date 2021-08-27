WYOMING — Manistee’s football team had a few too many mistakes, a few too many penalties and not enough offense in Friday night’s season opening game against Godwin Heights at Wyoming’s Carl B. Bahre Stadium.
Playing on a hot and humid night, in a game originally scheduled for the fifth week of the season but moved to the first when Mason County Central had to cancel because of COVID cases, the Chippewas got off on the wrong foot with a 34-7 non-conference loss.
Manistee dodged a bullet early in the contest when Caden VanSickle recovered a Wolverines fumble at the Chippewas’ 10-yard line late in the first quarter.
The Chippewas proceeded to march down the field behind the powerful running of Connor Beaudrie, reaching the Wolverines’ 20 before the drive ended when Manistee threw a pass interception.
Godwin Heights immediately capitalized on the Chippewas turnover, the Wolverines quarterback connecting on a pitch and catch that covered 84 yards for a touchdown. After the kick for the extra point went wide, the Chippewas trailed, 6-0, with 8:45 left in the second quarter.
Another Manistee miscue, a bad snap on a punt attempt that sailed over the punter’s head, led to a 16-yard touchdown run by the Wolverines with 3:30 left in the half. The two-point conversion made it 14-0 at the intermission.
VanSickle stopped another Godwin Heights drive short at the Manistee 30 when he made his second fumble recovery of the night just before half.
Godwin Heights took the second half kickoff and marched down the field for its third score of the game with 8:28 remaining in the third period for a 20-0 lead.
Manistee turned the ball over again on its next possession after the ensuing kickoff on another intercepted pass, this time down in their own territory at the 24. The Wolverines quickly capitalized on it to build a 26-0 cushion.
The Chippewas penetrated inside the Wolverines’ 40 on their next possession, but another pass interception at the 25 foiled that attempt to get into the end zone.
After the defense rushed in to sack the Godwin Heights quarterback for an eight-yard loss, the Chippewas eventually stopped the Wolverines.
It signaled the start of Manistee’s only scoring drive of the night, as they pounded the ball on the ground until junior quarterback Jeffrey Huber punched it from one-yard out and Luke Kooy booted the extra point with 7:06 left in the game.
Godwin Heights tacked on a last touchdown with 1:48 to play in the game.