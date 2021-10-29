REED CITY — Manistee got off to a bad start, and despite a valiant effort just could not catch up to Reed City in Friday night’s MHSAA Division 6 district semifinal football game at Reed City.
The Chippewas struggled with penalties that stalled their first possession, and then saw the Coyotes return the ensuing punt 73 yards to the house. Reed City led all the way in beating Manistee, 36-14.
“We give up that score right before half, that hurt,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “It was a one score game at that point. And coming out of half, we get that turnover and drive it down inside the 10 and we couldn’t get it in, which would have made it another one score game.
“Both of those were significant times. It wasn’t a one play type of thing, but those were tough ones. We needed to get those in. We needed to get those across the goal line. But, we didn’t.
“Time of possession had to be in their favor, two to one. That’s what that offense tries to do. We did a good job with it for the most part, but we just couldn’t get off the field on third and fourth downs.”
It was the second consecutive loss for Manistee, which finished the season 5-5. No. 5 Reed City, meanwhile, extended its winning streak to nine straight games after a season opening loss and improved to 9-1.
On a cool and windy evening at the Coyotes Field, Manistee got the ball first but immediately ran into difficulties, problems of its own making.
A couple of penalties, including one for illegal procedure, forced the Chippewas to punt the ball away on a fourth down from their own 40.
The 73-yard punt return gave the Coyotes a 6-0 lead with 9:06 left in the first quarter after the two-point conversion failed, and Manistee had to play catch up the rest of the game.
Despite a kickoff return by Connor Rischel that set the Chippewas up in good field position at their own 46, they again were hurt by a holding penalty and then a sack of quarterback Jeffrey Huber, forcing another punt.
Reed City proceeded to march 60 yards in eight plays to a 24-yard touchdown run. The successful two-point conversion gave the Coyotes a 14-0 lead at the 1:42 mark in the first quarter.
Manistee was rocking back on its heels on the next Coyote possession, but with Reed City threatening again with the ball at the Chippewa 35, defensive back Kaden Kott broke up a fourth down pass.
Behind the powerful running of senior Connor Beaudrie, the Chippewas drove down the field for their first touchdown, a 30-yard scoring strike from Huber to wide out Connor Ricschel. Luke Kooy kicked the extra point as Manistee cut the deficit in half, 14-7 with 58 seconds to play in the first half.
The Coyotes struck quickly again, though, to answer that score when they took it in on a 23-yard run to take a 22-7 lead into the halftime break.
As Bytwork said, the Chippewas had a chance to make it a one score game again when Ben Ceplina recovered a fumble at the Reed City 37.
But, after marching down to the Reed City 9 for a first-and-goal situation, the Chippewas turned the ball over on downs on two incomplete passes.
“We got stymied there, and that can’t happen,” Bytwork added. “That was a turning point, to say the least. It’s a tough group to say good-bye to, I’ll tell you that.
“It’s always been the goal over the last eight years, to build tradition, and build a winner. Build the want to go into the playoffs, and build the want to continue into the playoffs.
“More than anything, you’re just sad to see a team go. Each team has its own life. That dynamic changes. You’re just never go to see that group together again, and that’s always difficult.”
Reed City would increase its lead to 30-7, thanks in part to a couple of Manistee penalties, on a 17-yard run with 36 seconds left in the third.
Manistee’s last touchdown came on a 10-yard run by Kott with 1:25 left in regulation. Kooy kicked the extra point.