MANISTEE — Two teams that have never played each other before meet Friday night at 7 p.m. when undefeated and fifth ranked Boyne City hosts Manistee in an MHSAA Division 6 district semifinal playoff game.

Boyne City comes in with a 9-0 record and the championship of the Northern Michigan Football Conference’s Legends Division, while the Chippewas are on a three-game winning streak and making their third straight appearance in the post-season with a 6-3 record.

It’s a tall task for the Chippewas, who won their first playoff game two years ago in the COVID-ravaged season when they rolled over Kalkaska, 60-6.

A sometimes vulnerable defense that has been gashed by top tier teams, giving up 46 points to Muskegon Oakridge, 56 points to Whitehall and 45 points to Ludington, has to find a way to slow down a Ramblers team that has been close to dominant this season.

The Ramblers have recorded three shutouts defensively, and allowing 10 points in eight games following a Week Five forfeit from Kalkaska.

Benzie Central had the most success against the Ramblers, putting up 35 in the season opener while Cheboygan scored 28 in Week Two.

“Defensively, they are an even front team,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said of the Ramblers. “They show mostly a four-man front.

“They’ll probably walk somebody down against us as far as the tight end is concerned. It’s probably going to be more of a speed versus size type of matchup.”

Manistee’s defense will be severely tested against a Ramblers squad that is averaging 42 points a game, even after losing quarterback Jack Neer to a broke leg midway through the season.

Drew Neer has taken over the signal calling duties for Boyne, and has some talente weapons at his disposal in Joey McHugh, Gavin Hewitt, Mason Wilcox and Alex Calcaterra.

“A lot of what they run is between the tackles,” Bytwork said. “But, they try to put the ball in the air as well, and they’re a speedy team.

“They’ve got some weapons on the outside and in the slot as far as having some wheels. It’s probably going to be more of a speed versus size type of thing.”

Manistee has outscored its last three opponents by a combined 138-33 behind a proficient offense directed by three-year starter Jeff Huber at quarterback.

“Jeff is really playing quality football right now,” said Bytwork. “He’s throwing exceptionally well, and I think we forget at times just how quick he is in the open field.

“He sees the field well, and is able to use his blocks. Then between Kaden Kott and Nick Hornkohl, the offense can go. They are both athletic kids. They both have different styles to their running, but they are both very effective. We try to really play into their strengths as far as we utilize those two in the backfield.”

Isaiah Davis, a 5-foot-3 and 235-pound fullback, has been key to the Chippewas success the last three games with his bullish plunges up the middle for huge chunks of yardage.

He’s a load to bring down once he gets moving, often shedding numerous would-be tacklers on his powerful straight ahead runs, and springs a lot of the Chippewas’ off tackle plays.

The Chippewas’ defense has been more physically imposing over the last three games than it was early in the season, finishing tackles to the ground with more aggression.

Manistee’s focus will be on mounting sustained drives on offense, which the Chippewas did in a 35-6 win over Fremont, and dominating time of possession.

“If we can keep ourselves in short third down situations, fourth down situations that is what we want,” Bytwork added. “We haven’t punted much in the last few weeks.

“Sometimes it takes a little bit to gel as a group, and they’re starting to do that as a unit. They’re finding their identity, and finding their homes in their positions.”

Friday night’s winner gets the winner of the Gladstone-Elk Rapids pre-district in the district final next week.