MANISTEE — Manistee’s football team enters unfamiliar territory Friday night when it hosts Grayling in an MHSAA Division 6 district semifinal.
The Chippewas (5-2) won their first playoff game in school history last week when they overwhelmed a winless Kalkaska team, 62-6, while the Vikings (4-3) avenged an earlier 41-28 loss to Benzie Central on Oct. 6 with a convincing 47-12 victory over the Huskies in their playoff opener.
Each team boasts a powerful running attack led by a standout running back. The Chippewas are led by Landen Powers, who is averaging over 100 yards a game and is capable of breaking off a big run at any time, and from anywhere on the field.
Grayling’s major weapon on offense is running back David Millikin, who is also one of the Vikings’ top defensive players. Millikin, like Powers for Manistee, has rushed for 100 yards or more in each of the Chippewas’ six games (they forfeited the season finale because of COVID-19).
Both teams have capable quarterbacks as well, although Grayling’s signal caller has more experience with sophomore Jeffery Huber having to step up when veteran Keelan Eskridge was hurt in the first game of the season and was not able to return.
Huber has filled in admirably, not only directing the Chippewas’ offense efficiently but all the throws when necessary and able to run with the ball as well.
The Vikings have a seasoned veteran calling the shots in Hunter Ventline, also an able runner as well as thrower. He has flashed the ability to throw the long ball.
Manistee has scored 212 points this season, while the Vikings have put up 229.