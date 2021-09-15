MANISTEE — Manistee hopes to extend its winning streak to three straight games when it hosts Muskegon Heights in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest Friday night at Chippewa Field.
It’s a rejuvenated Tigers team that comes in. The Tigers didn’t play last season, and lost eight in a row after winning their opener two years ago, and was winless in 2018.
Heights is off to its first 3-0 start since 2010, when the Tigers lost in the Divison 5 district finals to Muskegon Oakridge, 34-14. They hung a 42-6 number on Potterville in their opener and handled Grandville Calvin Christian, 36-12, two weeks ago but were idle last week after receiving a forfeit win from Wyoming Lee. This is the Tigers league opener.
“They spread it out, so they’ll go four wide and some three-by-one sets,” Manistee coach Troy Bytowork said of the Tigers. “They’ll run some kind of zone stuff, and try to get to your edge.
“Although they’ll put a little bit between the tackles, it’s more outside. They’ll probably sling it around more than any team we’ll see this year. They probably threw it on film about 35 to 40 percent of the time, which at the high school level is a fair amount.
“It’s been a point of emphasis for us since Game One. One of the issues we had at Godwin Heights was they got to our edge too much. Westland Lutheran got to our edge a couple of times, and then the defense did a good job shutting that down. Ludington got to our edge a little bit early on that first drive last week, then as the game wore on we did a much better job of forcing those plays in.”
Quarterback Ja’kari Edwards struck through the air with three touchdowns and finished with 127 yards on 6 of 12 completions against Potterville and is a weapon for the Tigers. Ashton Smith had two receptions for 75 yards, including one for 50 that he took to the house.
Darice Totten led the Tigers against Calvin Christian with 79 yards on seven carries, Anthony Floyd ran for 70 yards on 11 tries and Ja’Kari Edwards added 69 on seven totes in a balanced running game. Heights also had 193 yards passing on 11 of 21 completions, with Ashton Smith catching five balls for 152 yards.
The Chippewas (2-1, 1-0 Lakes 8) are coming off a big 41-12 victory over arch rival Ludington last week to keep possession of the Dad’s Club Trophy last week.
“We’re starting to find our rhythm (on offense),” Bytwork said. “Even though we return some pretty important guys in (Jeffry) Huber and (Connor) Rischel, when you put a new 11 together they kind of have to figure out their identity a little bit.
“I think we struggled with that Week One. I told my assistant Troy Nezki that ‘I’m just not sure who were are right now.’ That was just kind of figuring out as a play caller, and as an offensive staff, what are you going to lean on. You have to some things that you’ll go to, especially in a pinch. Last week we started to find who we are.”
Connor Beaudrie scored four touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards on 15 carries against Ludington, while Trevor Spencer added 65 yards and a touchdown on six attempts. Junior quarterback Jeffry Huber carried the ball 13 times for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Huber completed 5 of 8 passes for 75 yards, all of them going to senior wide receiver Connor Rischel. Beaudrie led the defense with nine tackles and a sack, Caden VanSickle made four tackles for loss, Isaiah Davis had six tackles and Ben Ceplina had two tackles for loss and an interception.