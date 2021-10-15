HESPERIA — Manistee asserted its will from the start and rolled up a 56-0 non-conference win over Hesperia on the road Friday night.
The Chippewas (5-3) need a win next week against Howard City Tri-County in their final home game of the season to qualify for the MHSAA playoffs.
“Obviously it’s kind of indicative of the score that you would expect a qualify performance, and that’s what we got right from the onset,” Chippewas head coach Troy Bytwork said.
“Pretty early on the fact that we were going to be probably more physical than them up front was apparent. Our kids came into this game with something to prove after last week (a 34-0 loss to Muskegon Catholic).
“They wanted to play better on defense, and they certainly did that. I can’t imagine they gave up much more than 50 yards total. Offensively, it was some pretty quick strike drives early on, and we had some longer, sustaining ones as the game wore on as well,.”
Connor Beaudrie touched the ball just seven times, but gained 103 yards and scored two touchdowns. Ben Ceplina. who’s been getting more carries toward the end of the season, finished with 89 yards on 13 attempts with a TD.
Junior quarterback Jeffrey Huber rushed for 64 yards with a TD. Isaiah Davis scored a touchdown and picked up 39 yards on three tries while Nick Hornkohl had two rushes for 29 yards and a score.
Huber completed two passes to Connor Rischel for 67 yards and a TD. Rischel also had a 73-yard punt returne for a TD. Kaden Kott had two carries for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Beaudrie led the defense with seven tackles, two for loss, while Hornkohl and Carter Fredericks each had six tackles with one for loss.