CANTON — It was a much sharper performance for Manistee’s football team Thursday night in a 28-14 non-conference win over Lutheran Westland in Canton.
The Chippewas (1-1) again trailed early, but this time they shook off an early deficit and opened up a two-score lead before the Warriors climbed back into the game.
Each team scored a touchdown in the first quarter. The Warriors (1-1) struck first on a 25-yard pass and added the extra point for a 7-0 lead .
But the Chippewas answered that score with a 25-yard touchdown run by senior running back Connor Beaudrie, with Luke Kooy kicking the point after for a 7-7 tie with 2:54 left in the first period.
Manistee had another excellent scoring chance when junior quarterback Jeffrey Huber orchestrated a long march inside the Warriors’ 40-yard line.
But the drive stalled out at that point, and the Chippewas were forced to punt the ball back to Lutheran Westland. The kick rolled dead at the Wolverine 3.
The Chippewas defense came up with a big play when Beaudrie picked off a Warriors pass at the Lutheran Westland 25. Two facemask penalties on the Warriors aided Manistee’s drive, which Beaudrie capped off with a three-yard touchdown run, spinning around to stretch his arm across the goal line. It was a part of his 108-yard night on 21 carries. Kooy booted the extra point to give Manistee its first lead of the season, 14-,7 with 1:45 left in the first half. That’s where the score stood at the break.
Manistee boosted its lead to 14 points, 21-7, with 5:32 left in the third quarter on a short scoring run by Kooy. But the Warriors cut it back to seven, 21-14, with a five-yard run at 2:21 of the third.
After another drive petered out deep in Lutheran Westland territory midway through the fourth quarter, on a penalty and a quarterback sack, Manistee would score an insurance touchdown with 2:02 remaining in the game when Huber went in from two yards out. Kooy again added the extra point.