MANISTEE — With the Lakes 8 Activities Conference to be disbanded at the end of this year, Manistee’s football team heads into Friday night’s 7 p.m. game at Muskegon Catholic with a chance to earn a share of the final league title.
In the 11 meetings between the two teams, Manistee (4-2) has won only once. But that one victory in 2018 at Manistee earned the Chippewas sole possession of the conference title, its first in about 70 years.
“Historically, they’re a quality program,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “They have a lot of wins under their belt, so you expect to get a quality team, and they have one this year.
“They’ve played a pretty tough schedule. They look pretty good so far. Going down there you expect a big crowd. It’s not an easy place to go down to, but sometimes getting on the road in a big game is not a bad thing either.”
The Crusaders reached a milestone with last week’s 53-20 victory over Muskegon Heights, as it was the 500th win for the football program.
Only three teams have won more games than the Crusaders since 1953. The win also improved their current season record at 5-1 overall, and lifted them to 2-0 in the Lakes 8.
Offensively, the Crusaders were led by quarterback Elliot Riegler who carried the ball 11 times for 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns on runs of one and 19 yards, while David Hill gained 85 yards and Joe Waller finished with 82 yards on the ground with a touchdown.
Riegler also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass. The Crusaders scored on a 25-yard run by freshman Bryan Convertini, who later connected with his older brother, Sam on a 30-yard scoring strike.
Bytwork anticipates the Crusaders will play an even front on defense, a base 4-3 and a cover four look, but he wouldn’t be surprised if they jumped to an odd front.
Offensively, the Crusaders run out of a power ‘T’ formation, according to Bytwork.
“They’ll run off-tackle, and they’ll trap you inside,” the coach said. “They try to take advantage of you in your B and C gap. But, they’ll certainly spread it out as well, and run some counter and some jet off of that.
“We have to control their big plays. Even through they’re in a ‘T,’ they have some explosive athletes back there, and so we have to contain those athletes, their quarterback being one of them.”
Bytwork said Manistee’s offense also needs to be more efficient than it has been against the Crusaders the last couple of years.
“In the past couple of years, we’ve gotten ourselves in some third-and-9s and third-and-8s, and those aren’t real advantageous for what we try to do.
“We have to be able to get in some second-and-6s, some third-and-4s, some third-and-3s.Those are more doable down-and-distances for what we’re seeking to do.”
The Chippewas are looking to make another memory with a milestone victory.