MANISTEE — Manistee’s football team faces a familiar opponent, at a familiar place Friday night when it meets Reed City in an MHSAA Division 6 district playoff game at 7 p.m. in Reed City.
The Chippewas (5-4) played the Coyotes (8-1) back in 2015 when Tai Allen was taking the snaps from center as a junior quarterback, and Jack Sandstedt was the leading rusher.
Allen, now playing at Michigan Tech, and Sandstedt returned to their alma mater this week to help with the scout team as the Chippewas prepare for the Coyotes.
By virtue of its record, Reed City is the top seed in the district while Manistee is seeded fourth.
Each team ended the regular season in a different fashion. While the Chippewas surrendered a 16-point lead, 28-12, with just over eight minutes left in regulation to lose their season finale to Howard City Tri-County, 32-28. Last week, Reed City defeated Division 4 opponent Whitehall, 38-28.
Although they’ve had a change at head coach since 2015, the Coyotes haven’t changed much in what they run on offense or defense.
“They’re ‘T.’ They’ll split out a wide receiver, but there’s three backs in the backfield,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “The same thing they’ve been running for probably a decade and a half.
“A familiar offense as far as that is concerned. They’ll line up in their odd front (on defense). They’re playing some man coverage with it, so they’ll try to chase your motion a little bit.”
Bryson Hughes is someone the Manistee defense will need to keep an eye on. He ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns last week. Keeping him contained will be a major focus for the Chippewas.
His running mate in the Coyotes backfield is Noah Morgan, who contributed 69 yards and a TD on 14 carries against Whitehall. Nick Wirgau added 49 yards on 11 totes.
Reed City quarterback Xavier Allen went 3-of-4 passing for 52 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Seth Jackson (two receptions for 37 yards) and Dylan Schebil (two catches for 29 yards).
“They’ve got some size, probably more than they did in ‘15, just as as a reference point,” Bytwork added. “But they have a few linemen up front in the high 200s, 300 (pound) guys.
“Kind of a typical Reed City team. They’ll play you physical. As far as speed is concerned, they look relatively fast. But, that’s one of those things you get a little better feel for on field.”
Reed City has great success with its ‘T’ offense, having outscored its opponents 324-121, and is averaging 35.6 points a game while giving up only 13.4 points. The Coyotes have won eight straight after a season opening loss to Cadillac.
Manistee has scored 250 points this season for a 27.7 average, while giving up 178 for a 19.7 average.
This is the Coyotes 12th straight appearance in the playoffs, finishing with 10 or more victories seven times in that span of time. They won the Division 5 district title in 2020.
Back in 2015, the Coyotes defeated the Chippewas, 50-27 before losing in the district final to Grand Rapids West Catholic, 21-14.
Manistee defeated Kalkaska, 62-6, last year before losing to Grayling, 49-14. It was the Chippewas’ first playoff win in their history. They’ve made the playoffs seven times since 2007, and three out of the last four years.