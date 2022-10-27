Manistee Chippewas
2022 Record: 6-3, 3-3 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division
Enrollment: 406
All-Time Series Vs. Boyne City: First time meeting
Official Playoff Points: 40.556
Total Points Scored: 290 (32.2 per game)
Total Points Allowed: 206 (22.9 per game)
All-Time Playoff Record: 2-7
Last Playoff Appearance: 2021
Schedule and Results
Holton (0-9) 54-6
Mason Co. Central (3-6) 27-6
Oakridge (8-1) 19-46
Orchard View (0-9) 30-14
No. 2 D-4 Whitehall (9-0) 0-56
Ludington (7-2) 21-45
Shelby (2-7) 54-7
Montague (3-6) 50-20
Fremont (4-5) 35-6
No. 5 Boyne City Ramblers
2022 Record: 9-0, 5-0 Northern Michigan Football League Leaders Division
Enrollment: 432
All-Time Series Vs. Manistee: First-time meeting
Official Playoff Points: 44.889
Total Points Scored: 338 (37.6 per game)
Total Points Allowed: 89 (9.9 per game)
All-Time Playoff Record: 16-20
Last Playoff Appearance: 2021
Schedule and Results
Benzie Central (3-6) 51-35
Cheboygan (3-6) 43-28
Grayling (2-7) 34-6
Mancelona (1-8) 55-0
Kalkaska (3-6) Forfeit
No. 8 D-7 Charlevoix (8-1) 42-14
Elk Rapids (6-3) 34-0
Tawas (2-7) 44-0
Roscommon (3-6) 33-6