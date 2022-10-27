Manistee Chippewas

2022 Record: 6-3, 3-3 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division

Enrollment: 406

All-Time Series Vs. Boyne City: First time meeting

Official Playoff Points: 40.556

Total Points Scored: 290 (32.2 per game)

Total Points Allowed: 206 (22.9 per game)

All-Time Playoff Record: 2-7

Last Playoff Appearance: 2021

Schedule and Results

Holton (0-9) 54-6

Mason Co. Central (3-6) 27-6

Oakridge (8-1) 19-46

Orchard View (0-9) 30-14

No. 2 D-4 Whitehall (9-0) 0-56

Ludington (7-2) 21-45

Shelby (2-7) 54-7

Montague (3-6) 50-20

Fremont (4-5) 35-6

No. 5 Boyne City Ramblers

2022 Record: 9-0, 5-0 Northern Michigan Football League Leaders Division

Enrollment: 432

All-Time Series Vs. Manistee: First-time meeting

Official Playoff Points: 44.889

Total Points Scored: 338 (37.6 per game)

Total Points Allowed: 89 (9.9 per game)

All-Time Playoff Record: 16-20

Last Playoff Appearance: 2021

Schedule and Results

Benzie Central (3-6) 51-35

Cheboygan (3-6) 43-28

Grayling (2-7) 34-6

Mancelona (1-8) 55-0

Kalkaska (3-6) Forfeit

No. 8 D-7 Charlevoix (8-1) 42-14

Elk Rapids (6-3) 34-0

Tawas (2-7) 44-0

Roscommon (3-6) 33-6

