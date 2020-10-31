MANISTEE — Landen Powers rushed for more than 100 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Manistee football team won its first ever playoff game, overpowering Kalkaska, 62-6, in an MHSAA Division 6 first round contest in Manistee Friday night.
“We got on them pretty quick and played a pretty clean game. Not a lot of penalties. We were able to move the ball, ad the defense played well as well,” Manistee coach Troy Bytwork. “I would have been, honestly, surprised if we didn’t play well. This week of practice was the best week of practice we’ve had all year. They got after it all week.”
The Chippewas (5-2), who were forced to forfeit their regular season finale last week because of COVID-19, showed no ill effects from the unplanned layoff, scoring on all of their offensive possessions in the first half, and instituted a running clock in the second half.
Kalkaska (0-6) also forfeited its game last week because of low numbers, and have only one senior on the roster. The Blazers started all sophomores and juniors.
Benefiting from excellent field position right from the start, Manistee set the tone for the game when it scored the first time it had the ball on offense. Powers opened the scoring with a five-yard run with 7:58 remaining in the first quarter. Luke Kooy’s successful point after kick gave the Chippewas a 7-0 lead.
It capped a short, 49-yard march as the Blazers continually gave the Chippewas the ball on the Kalkaska side of the 50 all night.
Manistee forced the Blazers, who had only two first downs for the game, to punt and again had a short field to work with. Sophomore quarterback Jeff Huber kept the ball and ran it in from six yards out. The point after failed, but Manistee increased its lead to 13-0 with 1:50 to play in the first period.
Early in the second quarter Manistee took over on downs at the Blazer 41, and Joey Kott finished off the short drive with a three-yard scamper to make it 20-0 with 8:10 before half.
Barely three minutes later the Chippewas were in the end zone again, with Powers barreling in from 20 yards out and the lead grew to 27-0 with 5:55 left in the second.
Manistee struck from the air for its next touchdown, Huber hooking up with Connor Rischel on a 47-yard aerial as the Chippewas extended their lead to 34-0. Huber tallied on a 10-yard run to build Manistee’s lead to 41-0 at the half.
Powers added his third touchdown on a 17-yard run in the third quarter. A fumble recovery by Kott set the Chippewas up for another score, this time Connor Beaudrie doing the honors with a one-yard plunge to extend Manistee’s lead to 55-0.
The Blazers returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards, and recovered the onside kick on their kickoff. But they turned the ball over on downs, and Spencer Johnson tacked on the final TD for Manistee on a 21-yard run.
Manistee had 396 yards total offense, with Powers rushing for 107 yards on 12 carries. Kott gained 62 yards on six totes. Eric Smith had two pass receptions for 20 yards.
Beaudrie led the defense with 10 tackles, one for loss. Brady Mikula was in on eight stops, and made three tackles for loss. Ayden Breland had seven tackles and three sacks. DaKary Watson had seven tackles, one tackle for loss.
Manistee plays the Grayling, which defeated Benzie Central, 47-12 Friday night, at home in the next round of the playoffs next week.