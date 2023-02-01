MANISTEE — A late comer to football — he didn’t start playing until his freshman year in high school — Manistee senior Caden Vansickle has come a long way in a short time.

With nearly all of his Chippewa teammates gathered in the Media Center on Wednesday morning, and later taking turns for photo opportunities with him, VanSickle signed his national letter of intent to play football at Division 2 Michigan Technological University in Houghton next season.

He considered several other Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference schools, including Ferris State in Big Rapids, Grand Valley State in Allendale and Northern Michigan in Marquette.

Vansickle, who plans to major in computer engineering, actually contacted Tech himself and once the coaches viewed the film he sent, they knew they wanted him on their team.

One visit to the campus and the 275-pound Vansickle knew he’d made the right choice.

It was the right fit for what Vansickle was looking for, somewhere to play football and get a good degree.

He’s the third player from Manistee to go to Tech. Ty Allen and Trevor Johns are the other two. Allen ended up starting for the Huskies when he was a sophomore. Johns’ career ended prematurely with a shoulder injury.

“When I went up there for my official visit, and hung out with the guys, it was a very good bond,” said Vansickle, who carries a 3.27 grade point average. “It wasn’t broken up. They took everyone everywhere we went. We had fun, and it was great.

“It was a great team that I could see connecting with even outside of football and do something. I thought that was great.”

Vansickle said that in addition to the socializing the players did while he made his visit, they actually had a simulated team meeting, including evaluating film as well as learning some of the schemes and drills.

Tech head coach Dan Mettlach is excited to have him in the fold, and sees much potential for him to make an immediate impact on the Huskies’ offensive line.

Mattelich considers Vansickle, the son of Doug and Megan Vansickle, a major get for the Huskies.

“Caden is a highly motivated kid that fits Michigan Tech in every way,” Mattelich said in an email to the Daily News. “From the beginning of the recruiting process, it was evident that he not only had the physical tools to play at a high level, but his character and success in the classroom really stood out.

“He is going to be a great addition to our locker room, and we couldn’t be more excited to have the entire Vansickle family be a part of our program.”

Vansickle really had no interest in football, preferring baseball and track, until a buddy, Andy Romero approached him about joining him in going out for the junior varsity squad.

It was a bit confusing for him throughout his freshman season since he didn’t know anything about the game, but it “kind of clicked” his sophomore year when he stepped up to fill a role on the varsity.

After he was recognized on the all-region and All-State teams, it suddenly dawned on Vansickle that he could actually take his game to the next level.

“To me, thinking I’ll be going against college opponents, people that are way faster, way stronger, way more physical than what I’ve played against is still mind blowing,” VanSickle said.

“I haven’t pieced that together, yet. It won’t until I’m on campus and in practice going against people of that caliber.”

Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork says Vansickle has unlimited potential still waiting to be tapped.

“Talking to their offensive line coach (Jack Rustman) he said Caden is one of their top two guys that they’re bringing in on the offensive line,” Bytwork said.

“My thought was the same as his, you look at Caden and even now he doesn’t look 275 as far as his weight is concerned, he’s so solidly built.

“He really spent so much time in the weight room, getting himself to a point where he’s just stronger and bigger. He could be at 310 and 320 the next two years, and still maintain the speed that he has. He’s going to be a very formidable kid.”

Megan Vansickle revealed that Caden has been taking classes like calculus at West Shore Community College in preparing himself for college, and he’s been in advanced math since he was in the sixth grade.

She added that Caden has “always been into computers,” and that she and her husband have always supported him, providing him with the equipment he’d need.

Now, they’ll be making a nine hour drive to see their son play college football.

Tech finished 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the GLIAC last year.