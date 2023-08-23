MANISTEE — Although they made the MHSAA playoffs for the third straight year, the Manistee Mariners were often inconsistent on defense, even occasionally needing to go back to the drawing board.
The Ludington game sticks out in Alvin Rischel’s mind as one which exposed some of the Mariners’ deficiencies on that side of the ball.
But the Mariners didn’t permit the loss to linger, and soon were jumping out to a 17-7 halftime lead, the arch rival Orioles sped away for a convincing 45-21 victory and reclaim the Dads’ Club trophy which goes to the winner every year.
“They did some things well, and we were late to adjust to them,” Rischel, who formerly coached at Brethren, said. “By the time we adjusted, and kind of figured out what they were doing, it was too late.
“What we did take away from that is we were able to take what we saw on film, and kind of take that into our last three games of the season and the playoffs. It actually helped us out.
“I’m excited about the kids we’ve got coming back. We’ve got a new transfer too that came in from out of state that we’re looking forward to get to know.”
Rischel added that the young man coming in possesses some football experience, and being a senior, he also gives the Mariners additional maturity.
Assistant coach Jason Kaminski is working with the defensive linemen, and both are anxious to see how much improvement they can make before the first game Thursday, Aug. 24 against Kalkaska.
“Football at every level defensively comes down to tackling, and tackling well,” said Rischel. “You can throw all the schemes that you want into a high school football game, but if you don’t pursue the ball well, relentlessly and tackle well you’re going to struggle.
“I’m lucky to have come into a program and staff that has done such a great job, coach Bytwork and coach Kaminski both, in the weight lifting program, and selling that to these kids.
“Both coaches do a great job of getting the kids to commit to strength and conditioning, especially power lifting has helped. The second thing is we’ve kind of taken a simplified approach to defense. Let the kids play with speed, and not let their minds slow their feet down.”
The goal is to simplify things enough so the players can go out on the field and execute, play fast, play aggressive and pursue to the football.
Rischel says the coaches tell the players all the time that they want four sets of shoulder pads on the ball every play.
“Sometimes I think our mind does slow our feet down,” he added. “I think when you take some of the complex thinking out of the game and just let them flow to the football. Give them a simple set of rules and ask them to understand things like formations and shifts, and then let them read their keys and just play football, you remove a lot of that doubt out of their minds.”
He added that Manistee has enjoyed great team speed every year since he joined the staff, something he confessed he had not always had the luxury of having.
Despite losing a number of impactful players off last year’s team, Rischel isn’t crying the blues. He’s confident the Mariners have the personnel to fill the holes left by the graduated seniors.
“As you watch the kids step out, new kids come in and fill their shoes, and you’re always happy to be surprised,” added Rischel. “There’s always someone who seizes the moment to be the next guy.
“It’s also leadership. Bringing kids in and seeing who your leaders. Beginning of the year you kind of think you know who your leaders and captains are going to be, but that works itself out over the summer and into the season.”
But the coaching staff are continually teaching, starting from ground level, as though the players have never been taught, and foster in-house competition.
“It’s just repetition ... getting as many reps as we can at a fast paced against opponents, and you’re competing,” Rischel said. “Just getting kids on the football field in the summertime thinking about football.
“Then you can kind of dial into making sure they’re not cheating on steps. You have 7-on-7s and it’s easy to drop back into coverage and forget about when August comes around you’ve actually got to take these steps forward.”