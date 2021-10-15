SCOTTVILLE — The Spartans were limited with the personnel at their use, and it eventually led to a loss to North Muskegon at Mason County Central’s home football finale Friday night at Spartan Community Field, 35-0.
The Spartans played with a very short bench starting with the match-up. Central didn’t have any substitutes to start play, and the number of substitutes only grew incrementally as the game progressed.
“We had some (junior varsity) kids that could play one quarter with us, but you know, when you have such small numbers to begin with, and you have two starters go down, it makes us scramble,” Central coach Scott Briggs. “When you get two injuries like that, it’s like four injuries.
“But the kids fought, I thought. We had some things drop through our hands. We had some dropped passes and we had some things that we needed to complete and take advantage of that we didn’t,” he continued. “A team like ours has to have those things go your way.”
The Norsemen had to overcome a bit of adversity themselves.
North Muskegon back-up quarterback Ben Meyers took over for an injured Denny Belmonte in the first quarter and he threw touchdown passes of 18, 15 and 49 yards in the game.
“We also had guys playing some positions that they weren’t used to doing,” Briggs said. “We had some breakdowns because of that. It wasn’t that our kids weren’t trying hard, they were trying to do some things they haven’t had to do in the past.”
Mason County Central was unable to get any offense going in to the first half. It picked up just a few first downs, but the Spartans turned the ball over on an interception and off of punts twice.
The Norsemen scored on each of their three possessions in the first half in building a 22-0 lead.
The Spartans tried to have get the ball to start the second half on an onside kick, but touched the ball before 10 yards. North Muskegon took over at the Central 49, and on the first play from scrimmage, Meyers tossed to Matt Colbert for the distance and a 28-0 lead. The extra point was good for 29-0 lead.
More misfortune found Central in midway through the third quarter. The Spartans turned the ball over on downs on a botched punt play, and Kolten Myer got the bailout with an interception on fourth down.
But on the ensuing drive, Colbert intercepted a second down pass and returned it 11 yards for a score. Norsemen owned a 35-0 lead with 4:01 remaining.
North Muskegon had 298 yards of total offense, 180 of which came through the air. Central had 102 total yards of offense, 82 of which were on the ground.
Ethan Wood finished 4-of-9 passing for 20 yards and an interception. Peyton Merz was the leading receiver with two catches for 13 yards while Gage Ruiz had two catches for seven yards.
Xander Gajeski led the rushing attack with 38 yards on nine carries, and Merz had 28 yards on seven carries.
Merz and Myer led the defense with four tackles, each. Ethan Domin had two tackles for loss.
Central heads to Lakeview to wrap up the season next Friday night. North Muskegon hosts Ludington next Friday night.
“Hopefully, we’ll get that last game in. I know Lakeview has been out these last two weeks with COVID issues,” Briggs said. “From what I heard from their administration, they think they’ll be back for next week. So that’s good for these kids, especially these seniors. These nine seniors deserve another game and hopefully we can have a great showing for that last game.”