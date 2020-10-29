Mason County Central’s football team is making its final preparations for the journey to Boyne City to play the Ramblers in the MHSAA Division 6 district quarterfinals with a game time set for 7 p.m. Friday.
The Spartans (2-4) come into the game off of a 40-6 victory against Hart, and Central is coming together as a much bigger team, said coach Scott Briggs.
“We’ve got some of the (junior varsity) kids up with us. We’re at 27 kids on the team. That’s a lot better than 16. The practices have been going very well. The competition is there (between players). I’ve seen the seniors and juniors step up and accept the sophomores and freshmen. They’re realy gelling. They’re feeding off one one another. It’s nice to see.”
Boyne City (4-2) finished with a pair of losses in the Northern Michigan Football League’s Leaders Division, but it has turned in back-to-back blowout victories.
The Ramblers enter the contest having blown out Mancelona last week, 48-6. Boyne City has shown it has a pair of backs in Bobby Hoth and Jacob Bush that move the ball on the ground. The Petoskey News-Review reported earlier this week that Hoth had 166 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns against Mancelona with Bush accounting for 96 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jack Neer was 4-of-10 passing for 127 yards and three scores.
Briggs compared the Ramblers to teams such as Manistee, Whitehall and Shelby as far as what they run on offense.
“We’ve seen similar offenses to this. They do a lot of pulling and trapping. They run the ball hard,” Briggs said. “Their quarterback is very capable. He is a good athlete. They can attack you in very many ways.”
Defensively, the Ramblers use a defense that is similar to what Mason County Central uses, a 4-4 as a base. Briggs expects a linebacker to creep up to try to slow down the Spartans’ single-wing offense. One other thing that Boyne City is that Briggs noted was its aggressiveness. He said the Spartans will need to come up firing off of the snap to counter the aggressiveness of the Ramblers.
“You have to keep on your blocks and be tenacious and be on it,” he said. “When we do those things, we’ve competed and competed against some very good teams. We’ve got to get off of the line of scrimmage and stick with our blocks and the running backs have to run the ball hard. We have to limit the negative plays and limit our number of turnovers.”
Briggs said the team is very health going into to the playoffs. There were times the Spartans entered a contest with just 15 players available. This week, the full varsity squad is available plus the JV call-ups for a roster of 27. The bigger roster has not only injected competition into the plays during practices, but it allows for a more efficient practice, Briggs said.
“It’s very exciting. The kids are having fun with it,” Briggs said. “We want to play our best football right now, but let’s also enjoy this. Not every team gets to play in the playoffs (every year). We need to enjoy it. It doesn’t come along very often, so let’s make the most of it. That’s been our mindset and we have to have our best game. It’s someething where you have to come out and give it everything you’ve got.”