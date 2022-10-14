SHELBY — Mason County Central’s football team raced to a quick lead against Shelby in a West Michigan Rivers contest, scoring on offense and defense, en route to a 58-6 victory Friday in Shelby.

The Spartans (3-5, 3-3 WMC Rivers) were able to break open with big running plays as Peyton Merz scored on the ground. Defensively, though, Central especially shined. The Spartans blocked one Shelby punt to set themselves up with a short field, and Will Chye and Riley McLouth each scooped up a Tigers fumble in the first quarter and each scored a touchdown.

“They really did a nice job of starting the game the right way,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “Like we’ve been talking before, we don’t seem to quite yet to put a complete game together. Tonight we were very close.

“That’s a great move forward. Offensively, defensively and special teams, they all came ready to play.”

Briggs said the the Spartans were able to get some big plays, and he was thrilled with the way the offensive line worked against Shelby (2-6, 2-3 WMC Rivers).

Merz had touchdown runs of 6, 5 and 20 yards in the first half and added a 2-yard scoring run in the second half. Gus McLouth had a 3-yard run in the second half.

“They were blocking the people they were supposed to be blocking,” he said. “That’s a young group in there. We’ve been jumbling up the line-up quite often with our injuries. It’s starting to get to the point where they’re understanding the concepts. We’re not where we want to be.

“Hopefully, we have one more week. We will try to get it. We’re getting closer and closer to understanding what needs done.”

Defensively, though, Briggs said Central did well in getting past the blocking of Shelby to create havoc in the backfield.

“We may not be the biggest team across the board, but every one of them is fairly quick. We’ve got to utilize that as much as possible. We’re trying to keep the offense off-balance by what we’re doing,” he said.

Briggs said his team is healthy in regard to injuries, but it’s the illnesses of the fall that continue to nick the Spartans one or two at a time.

Chye was 4-for-7 passing for 84 yards and an interception. Merz had 128 yards on 13 carries. Riley McLouth had two catches for 55 yards, and Kaiden Cole had a catch for 29 yards.

The Spartans had 379 yards of total offense, 295 on the ground. Shelby was limited to 42 yards on 44 plays.

Central’s 58 points was the fourth most by a Spartans squad all-time in a single game. The Spartans most points in a game was against McBain in 2006 with 72. It’s four less points than the Spartans’ contest against Shelby in 2018 and three more points than the 2020 game against the Tigers.

Shelby still leads the all-time series 51-40-4 that dates back to the 1930 season. The Spartans won their ninth straight game in the series between the two co-founders of the West Michigan Conference.

The Spartans will travel to Ludington’s Oriole Field to conclude the regular season next Friday night. Ludington picked up a forfeit victory against Orchard View Friday.