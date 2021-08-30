Mason County Central’s football team still is sidelined with COVID-19, and that meant canceling this week’s scheduled game with Hart.
MCC athletic director Tim Genson announced the decision Monday morning that the varsity game with the Pirates was called off, but the junior varsity game remains intact.
“By the time we get the kids back, there was no practice to prepare to play,” Genson said Monday. “We’re going to play the JVs this week, and play the JVs next week.
“Assuming the whole varsity team is going to be out of quarantine, or they’ll be immune at some point, we hope in Week 4 we can play Ravenna and in Week 5, we have Shelby.”
The Ravenna game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, and the Shelby game is slated for Friday, Sept. 24.
The football program has been afflicted by a one-two punch of low turnout of kids wanting to play the game within the 10th and 11th-grade classes and the issues with COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines within the varsity group.
The program lost its scheduled opening contest against Manistee that was scheduled for last Friday night in Scottville. The Chippewas were able to move their game against Wyoming Godwin Heights up in their schedule, suffering a road loss with little preparation for their opponent. Genson said the MCC-Manistee game is scheduled to be played on Thursday, Sept. 30, in Manistee.
“That’s one of the games we lost we’re going to get back,” he said.
The Hart game will not be made up, though. The Pirates were able to pick up Kent City on their schedule for what is now a home game for Hart. Hart was originally scheduled to come to Scottville to face the Spartans.
Genson said because the school wants to give their varsity football players at least five games this season, it is looking for an opponent to finish the season. Ludington, which was originally scheduled to play Central in the final regular season game, already has a new opponent scheduled as the Orioles will play North Muskegon.
“I wanted to, out of courtesy to Ludington, let (Ludington athletic director) Randy (Fountain) know why we were looking for a game in Week 9,” Genson said. “Had we played Hart this week and had the Manistee game coming up (because of last week’s cancellation), we wouldn’t be looking for a game. And I don’t want to screw up (Ludington) and North Muskegon.”
Genson said the program wants to take the field this season, despite the hardships it is enduring. Football has been played at Mason County Central and its predecessor, Scottville High School, continuously from 1925 to 2020. Daily News records indicate the program’s first game was in 1902. If and once the Spartans take the field, it will be the 100th edition of football for the program overall.
“Everybody wants to still play football, but can’t be at the football field, yet, (because of COVID-19),” he said.