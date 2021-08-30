Mason County Central athletic director Tim Genson announced Monday morning that the varsity football team's scheduled game with Hart this week is canceled.
The Spartans — already with low turnout for the program with players wanted to compete — are dealing with continued COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines, Genson said.
Central was scheduled to play at 7 p.m., Thursday, against Hart to open the season. Last week's game with Manistee was also canceled because of COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines.
The junior varsity game, however, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, in Hart will be played.