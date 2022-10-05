Mason County Central’s football team is aiming to hold up its end of the tradition of homecoming as it seeks a victory against Hesperia at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Spartan Community Field in Scottville.
The Spartans (1-5, 1-3 West Michigan Rivers) are enjoying the activities that go with the annual celebration, but they are also preparing for the Panthers (1-5, 0-3 WMC Rivers), too.
“It can go either way. It can be a positive or negative. I think the kids are having a good time with homecoming. The festivities have been good. They have picked up their mood, and I think it’s put a more of a motivation factor on winning that homecoming.”
Mason County Central lost a tough 22-16 game last Friday to Hart — the second consecutive week the Spartans lost a game by a touchdown or less. Briggs said the Spartans will be healthier than last week, and they’ve been working with more players in preparation for the Panthers.
“We’re a little bit more at full force,” he said. “We been a bit more of a full practice with 11-on-11 drills, almost. It has been a big positive for us this week.”
The Panthers lost to Ravenna, 60-30, last week. Briggs said Hesperia uses a spread offense similar to the Bullogs. He noticed good size in the Panthers’ lines, and the skill players appear to be pretty good. Defensively, Hesperia is aggressive, too.
“They’ve got one win and we’ve got one win, and I think we’re going to get everyone’s best game,” Briggs said
Briggs wants to see some more consistency out of the Spartans’ offense, from blocking assignments to sustaining long drives. From the Central defense, Briggs said his team needs to not give up the big play.
“We want to come away with a homecoming win,” Briggs said. “That’s our part of the festivities. We want to come away with a homecoming victory. That’s been a motivating factor for us this week.”