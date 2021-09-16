RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s football team opened its season Thursday night by taking on Ravenna, and the Bulldogs raced to a 53-8 victory.
The Spartans were playing their first game of the season while the Bulldogs were like many schools, playing their fourth game of the season.
“What we saw was a typical first game,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “We made some first-game mistakes. The timing you gain after playing some football games was apparent tonight… Basically, we’ve didn’t have a football game for three weeks and couldn’t hardly practice for two weeks.”
Central trailed, 31-0, at halftime. Xander Gajeski scored on a pass from Ethan Wood in the second half with Gage Ruiz scoring the two-point extra point.
“I really think that Ravenna team is a very good team. Although they lost to Whitehall, (the Vikings) are a very good team in Division 4, and Ravenna good team in Division 7,” Briggs said.
The Spartans were “sporadic” on offense and defense, he said. Central would be able to make a couple plays in a roll, but not build up anything long term either on offense or defense.
“I do see some promise,” Briggs said. “I thought our special teams played really. We had some nice kick returns, and their effort is something we can build off of. If we can stay positive, we have some good football in this team.”
Briggs said he was looking forward to reviewing the game film with the coaches and players, something they’ve been unable to do because of the delay in the start of playing games this season. He looks forward to what’s ahead for Central.
“It’s a good place to start and get better from that point,” he said. “I think we will see a lot of improvement from this week to next week.”
The Spartans return to action at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, in their homecoming game against Shelby.