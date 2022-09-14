Mason County Central and Holton will be meeting on the football field at 7 p.m., Friday, in Holton with one goal in mind — getting that first victory.
The Spartans (0-3, 0-1 WMC Rivers) and Red Devils (0-3, 0-1 WMC Rivers) both are off to winless starts to the season. Last Friday, Mason County Central suffered a 41-6 loss to North Muskegon. The Red Devils were defeated by Ravenna, 61-8.
“We’re both teams dealing with inexperience,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “They don’t have a (junior varsity) team this year. They have quite a few sophomores and freshmen on the varsity. They do have experience at key positions, though. That has steadied the boat for them.
“They’ve played some good teams. Ravenna has played really well. They’re a quality team… It’s just a matter of we need to focus on us getting better at hwat we do. We are, during the week, getting better. The kids are anxious to put (last week’s game) behind them and move on to this game.”
The Red Devils employ the spread offense, and Briggs said is the type of offense that is more and more prevalent in the area.
“We’ll see quite a few teams on the schedule that run spread,” he said. “They’re trying to spread you out, but they’re more of a team to looks to spread you out to run the ball than throw the ball. North Muskegon was kind of the opposite of that. That’s what we have to focus on is trying to stop the run and still be ready to stop the pass.”
While the Spartans will be trying to slow down Holton’s spread offense, the focus this week for Central’s offense is to continue adapt to the finer points of playing in the I-formation.
“It’s a lot of little things,” he said. “I think we’re getting better at it. We’re hoping for a breakout week. We’re hoping to break it out this week and show that they’re capable of doing it.”
The Spartans continue to have some injury concerns, Briggs said. One player is expected to return to the lineup, but another went down.
In another issue, the junior varsity team’s scheduled game at Spartan Community Field on Thursday was changed. Instead of hosting Maple City Glen Lake, the Spartans’ JV squad is hosting Fremont. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., Thursday.