Mason County Central’s football hits the road for the week, wrapping up league play with a game against fellow co-founder of the West Michigan Conference at 7 p.m. Friday in Shelby.
The Spartans (2-5, 2-3 WMC Rivers) blew out Hesperia in their final home game of the 2022 campaign last Friday at Spartan Community Field, 50-0. Central took advantage of several Panthers’ miscues in the second quarter to score 36 points for a lopsided lead.
The Tigers (2-5, 2-2 WMC Rivers) traveled to Manistee last week where Shelby fell to the Chippewas on Manistee’s homecoming, 54-7.
Spartans coach Scott Briggs said he, his staff and team were studying the Tigers two games prior to the match-up with the Chippewas — victories against Hesperia and Holton.
“They looked good against (Hesperia). They were able to put up enough points to beat them,” Briggs said. “When you watch the Manistee game, when a game gets out of hand like that, you don’t see the same team. We take more away from the Hesperia game (and) Holton game.”
Shelby uses a spread offense for the second consecutive year, and Briggs noted the balance between running the ball and throwing the ball is more equal this season and by the this team than other schools that utilize the formation.
“They’re actually evenly distributed with the run and the pass so you can’t focus on one or the other,” Briggs said. “Defensively, they throw that 5-2 type look. They’ve been running that for a long time. They know how to run that very well. They take care of their responsibilities very well. We’re going to have to block five-man front real well and hopefully get something moving the ground.”
Briggs was concerned about his team’s rushing attack, saying that other teams have dictated a bit what the Spartans would do with their offensive playcalling.
“We’ve passed fairly decent, but it’s not under the circumstances we want. We’ve been in situations where we were forced to throw. We want to dictate when we throw the ball. We’re getting better in that area,” he said.
Briggs said his linemen will also need to do well to either defend the Tigers from penetrating through offensively while, conversely, the Spartans will need to create a ruckus within Shelby’s offensive line.
“That’s something we’ve been developing all season long. It’s nice in some ways,” he said. “We know they’re coming back fro another two years, most of them. The learning curve is pretty sharp. They are getting better every game.”
The two schools are part of the co-founders of the West Michigan Conference 90 years ago along with Hart, Whitehall and Montague. Briggs said when Central and Shelby meet for football, they’re typically tough games, and he’s expecting another one Friday.
“This is the battle for the fourth spot, the middle of the standings of the league. I think we’re going to see their best game,” he said.
“Shelby is a program that’s on the up-swing. They seem to be in the right direction. They have good numbers on the (junior varsity) and varsity,” he said later. “They’ve got the excitement back to go out for football. They’ve got two wins. We’ll have to meet the challenge. The team is on the upswing, and we have to be prepared for it.”